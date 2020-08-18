Harry reacciona como activista tras ataques que sufre Meghan Markle
Es evidente la influencia de Meghan Markle en la vida de Harry, el príncipe se ha convertido en un activista a raiz de convivivir con la ex actriz y darse cuenta de la realidad fuera de la Familia Real Británica.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Harry como príncipe no ha vivido en carne propia o en sus círculos sociales más cercanos lo que es el racismo estructural, solo fue consiente de la verdadera dimensión de las injusticias y del trato denigrante al que son sometidas las minorías raciales cuando inició a salir con Meghan Markle.
Según a biografía no autorizada de la pareja británica, "Finding Freedom", relata el cansado camino que han tenido que recorrer para lograr su autonomía y deslindarse de la familia real, pero esto tuvo consecuencias en el joven príncipe.
No fue hasta que Harry vivió en vida propia los terribles efectos de la xenofobía con los que fue tratada Meghan a partir de que inició su relación, desde que fueron novios, hasta convertirse en la duquesa de Sussex.
Definitivamente Harry siempre estará en la vista de los paparazzis para grabar sus más mínimos errores en los tabloides ingleses e internacionales, como cuando vistió de oficial nazi para una fiesta, hecho del que ya se disculpó y que atribuyó a su insensibilidad causada por su ingenuidad.
Actualmente, en gran parte a la formación recibida por su esposa, Harry es el día de hoy un hombre comprometido con la igualdad, con la justicia social, con la necesidad de dotar a la comunidad más vulnerable de las oportunidades que merecen para derribar barreras y sacar el máximo partido a su potencial.
