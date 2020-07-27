No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Gucci presenta MX su nueva línea "sin género"

Se trata de una nueva colección que incluye prendas ready-to-wear así como accesorios, zapatos y bolsas; no binaria y de genero fluido ya disponible online.

Por Agencias

La línea incluye prendas ready-to-wear asi como accesorios, zapatos y bolsas. | Instagram

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Epilogue fue la ultima colección que el diseñador Alessandro Michele presentó con sus empleados como modelos para este Otoño/Invierno 2020 y juento con ella, línea Mx, una nueva sección "genderless" en Gucci.

Esta nueva categoría comprueba que los días de elegir entre comprar unicamente en la sección de “dama” o “caballero” terminaron por completo, o por lo menos así lo interpreta la maraca. Se trata de una nueva colección no binaria de genero fluido que ya está disponible online.

Gucci Mx es un espacio que acoge a todas las personas ... sin tener que cumplir con una distinción rígida entre hombres y mujeres", se lee en el comunicado de la marca. La campaña Pre-Fall y Fall / Winter 2020 de la firma fue capturada en Londres con modelos no binarios que usan la colección.

 

La línea incluye prendas ready-to-wear asi como accesorios, zapatos y bolsas. De hecho, una de las piezas que más llamó nuestra atención de Gucci Mx, es el icónico bolso Jackie 1961, que supuestamente fue popularizado por Jackie Kennedy. Ahora está disponible en tres tamaños diferentes con lo que la industria de la moda vuelve a confirmar que este accesorio no es exclusivo de las mujeres .

De acuerdo con la marca, esta nueva sección se actualizará cada temporada con productos nuevos de la mano de las secciones tradicionales para hombres y mujeres.

 

"Jugando con la naturaleza constructiva del género, el proyecto MX subraya la naturaleza performativa de lo que usamos, presentando la masculinidad y la feminidad como conceptos relativos", añadió la marca en su página web.

