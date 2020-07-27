Gucci presenta MX su nueva línea "sin género"
Se trata de una nueva colección que incluye prendas ready-to-wear así como accesorios, zapatos y bolsas; no binaria y de genero fluido ya disponible online.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Epilogue fue la ultima colección que el diseñador Alessandro Michele presentó con sus empleados como modelos para este Otoño/Invierno 2020 y juento con ella, línea Mx, una nueva sección "genderless" en Gucci.
Esta nueva categoría comprueba que los días de elegir entre comprar unicamente en la sección de “dama” o “caballero” terminaron por completo, o por lo menos así lo interpreta la maraca. Se trata de una nueva colección no binaria de genero fluido que ya está disponible online.
Gucci Mx es un espacio que acoge a todas las personas ... sin tener que cumplir con una distinción rígida entre hombres y mujeres", se lee en el comunicado de la marca. La campaña Pre-Fall y Fall / Winter 2020 de la firma fue capturada en Londres con modelos no binarios que usan la colección.
“This is my experiment. Narrating it this way, and presenting it this way, to the press, to the outside world, looking inside the mechanism of an advertising campaign, like a peeping Tom,” @alessandro_michele on the Narrative Feature filmed in Palazzo Sacchetti in Rome, with art direction by @christophersimmonds and directed by @akinoladaviesjr. Looks are worn by those who design them—the creators become the performers—members of the Gucci design office and other teams of the House. The video features work by digital artist @geoffreylillemon_ and interviews with creative director #AlessandroMichele, photographer Alex Soth @littlebrownmushroom and directors of the campaign Damiano D’Innocenzo and @fabiodinnocenzo. Discover more through link in bio. @kenscott.archives #mfw #MilanoDigitalWeek #AlessandroMichele Music: “The Rhythm Modulator” Composed and performed by Raymond Scott © 1999 Basta Music Published by Gateway Music / Basta Music Publishing Bureau Veritas Italia monitored the photographic set in which animals were present, at Palazzo Sacchetti in Rome on July 17, 2020, and verify no animal was harmed.
La línea incluye prendas ready-to-wear asi como accesorios, zapatos y bolsas. De hecho, una de las piezas que más llamó nuestra atención de Gucci Mx, es el icónico bolso Jackie 1961, que supuestamente fue popularizado por Jackie Kennedy. Ahora está disponible en tres tamaños diferentes con lo que la industria de la moda vuelve a confirmar que este accesorio no es exclusivo de las mujeres .
1/9 Gucci announces MX, a curated selection across categories and collections designed by @alessandro_michele that defy traditional stereotypes, celebrating liberty and self-expression. MX is celebrated by artist @melekzertal in a specially commissioned comic strip ahead of the September launch of Issue 4 of @frankenstein_magazine—the Milan-based publication art directed the work. In this first illustration, the professor is quoted saying “Gender identity is not something static, instead it is dynamic and it is constituted by our daily behaviour and self-expression”. The professor wears a look from MX of a coat, denim pants and #GucciEyewear. MX is born from the 5-year creative vision of #AlessandroMichele’s collections which take shape in gender fluidity and freedom to express who you are. Discover MX, available exclusively on Gucci.com through link in bio.
De acuerdo con la marca, esta nueva sección se actualizará cada temporada con productos nuevos de la mano de las secciones tradicionales para hombres y mujeres.
"Jugando con la naturaleza constructiva del género, el proyecto MX subraya la naturaleza performativa de lo que usamos, presentando la masculinidad y la feminidad como conceptos relativos", añadió la marca en su página web.
@alessandro_michele redefines one of the House’s most recognizable bags with a genderless attitude and multi-styling. The creative director imbued the #GucciJackie1961 with a new relevance for the contemporary. Sourcing a vintage Jackie bag design from his own archive, #AlessandroMichele changed its look by proposing it in a mini size, with a minimal silhouette. Exclusively debuting on Gucci’s website, the small GG motif Jackie 1961 handbag is available now and the leather styles can be pre-ordered. The new bag will be featured in the MX section on Gucci’s website: a hand-picked selection of clothing and accessories with a gender fluid approach launched today. Discover more through link in bio.
Comentarios