Así lucirían en la actualidad Nefertiti, Abraham Lincoln, Napoleón y otros personajes históricos

La artista, llamada Becca Saladin, ha utilizado las obras de arte en las que retratan a estos personajes para elaborar este trabajo, que ha recibido miles de comentarios positivos. 

Una diseñadora gráfica ha recreado, con ayuda de computadoras, la cara de Nefertiti, Abraham Lincoln, la emperatriz Sissi, Luis XIV de Francia, Isabel la Católica y Napoleón, entre otros. | AP

WASHINGTON.- Muchas personas siempre han querido saber el aspecto que tendrían hoy en la actualidad personas famosas de la antigüedad.

Pues gracias a la nueva tecnología se pueden hacer retratos para conocer cómo serían estos personajes que trascendieron.

Una diseñadora gráfica ha recreado, con ayuda de computadoras, la cara de Nefertiti, Abraham Lincoln, la emperatriz Sissi, Luis XIV de Francia, Isabel la Católica y Napoleón, entre otros.

Te compartimos algo de su trabajo y te invitamos a que la sigas en su Instagram: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for �� . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

Una publicación compartida por @ royalty_now_ el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Caligula, infamous brat & Roman Emperor. Does he look like you thought he would? ��

Una publicación compartida por @ royalty_now_ el


 

