Así lucirían en la actualidad Nefertiti, Abraham Lincoln, Napoleón y otros personajes históricos
La artista, llamada Becca Saladin, ha utilizado las obras de arte en las que retratan a estos personajes para elaborar este trabajo, que ha recibido miles de comentarios positivos.
WASHINGTON.- Muchas personas siempre han querido saber el aspecto que tendrían hoy en la actualidad personas famosas de la antigüedad.
Pues gracias a la nueva tecnología se pueden hacer retratos para conocer cómo serían estos personajes que trascendieron.
Una diseñadora gráfica ha recreado, con ayuda de computadoras, la cara de Nefertiti, Abraham Lincoln, la emperatriz Sissi, Luis XIV de Francia, Isabel la Católica y Napoleón, entre otros.
Te compartimos algo de su trabajo y te invitamos a que la sigas en su Instagram:
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for �� . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Emperor Augustus (born Octavius, the great-nephew of Julius Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome, ending 500 years of republic. He’s an incredibly controversial figure, especially due to the smart and ruthless way he came to power, but he ruled over a time of relative peace in the Roman empire. I didn’t actually know much about him, but I recently watched 8 Days that Made Rome on the Smithsonian channel and I can’t get enough! HIGHLY recommend that series. Anyone else know some good sources to learn more about Emperor Augustus? . . . #EmperorAugustus #Octavius #JuliusCaesar #Rome #RomanEmpire #Emperor #RomanEmperor #Nero #Caligula #Caesar #MarkAnthony #Pompey #RomeHistory #Roma #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Here we are with Henry VII, the first tudor monarch, a frequent request from you all. Henry was the last king of England to attain the throne in battle after defeating Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485. . I’m really excited about all of the shows/books/media covering the Wars of the Roses that have been coming out in the last 10 years. What’s your favorite show/book about it? I’d love to dive in even further. . Image credit left: Wikimedia Commons, image credit right: J Stone, Shutterstock . #HenryVII #HenryVIII #ElizabethofYork #AnneBoleyn #ElizabethI #ElizabethWoodville #BritishHistory #KingHenryVII #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week - this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger - I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.
As you all know, last week I completed Louis XV’s portrait with the goal of creating both of his famous official mistresses. This is Madame du Barry - the official mistress of Louis XV after his first love, Madame de Pompadour’s death. Swipe to see them all! ➡️➡️ . . Do you think Madame de Pompadour and Madame du Barry look alike? I think they definitely do, but it could also be the way the portraits were painted at the time. Let me know what you all think in the comments! ��
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts...she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate - and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! ���� . Credit for left image: Wikimedia Commons, United States Public Domain, right image base: © Glenn Francis, www.pacificprodigital.com
Louis XV is lesser known than his predecessor the Sun King and his heir, Louis XVI, but he was the second-longest reigning monarch in French history. I have always known him by his famous mistresses, Madame De Pompadour (a former Royalty Now subject, swipe ➡️➡️ to see her) and Madame du Barry. I’ll do Madame du Barry soon and complete the set!
Repost of Prince Albert on this lovely Friday: Prince Albert, shown here at age 21 and painted by John Partridge in 1840. Albert was the Prince Consort to Queen Victoria for 22 years, resulting in 9 children and a massive dynasty that would eventually extend to many of the royal houses in Europe.
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
This bust of Nefertiti is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 - 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one. I've been wanting to complete this comparison of Nefertiti for some time, as I've always been drawn to the beauty of this bust, which is believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime. This one was difficult and took some time, mostly because it's 50% digital reconstruction, considering the bust doesn't have eyes and has some pieces flaking off or missing. Hope you all enjoy - this has been one of my favorites. . . . #EgyptianHistory #QueenNefertiti #Nefertiti #Pharaohs #Akhenaten #KingTut #PhotoshoppedHistory #RoyaltyNow #RoyalHistory #EgyptianRulers #RulersofHistory #King #Queen #AncientHistory #TheNile #HistoryofEgypt #1300BC #egypt #egyptian #egyptianpharaohs #egyptiangoddess #egyptianmuseum
