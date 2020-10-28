¡Ya olvidó a Mauricio Ochman! Aislinn Derbez tendría novio nuevo
Los rumores indican que la hija de Eugenio Derbez se dio una oportunidad en el amor con otro galán.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- A casi un año de haberse separado de Mauricio Ochmann y a poco de oficializar su divorcio, parece que a Aislinn Derbez le volvió a sonreír el amor.
La hija de Eugenio Derbez acaba de desatar rumores de que tiene un nuevo romance, pues sus más recientes publicaciones en redes sociales darían a entender que ya tiene novio.
Las especulaciones comenzaron cuando Aislinn festejó el cumpleaños del fotógrafo y conferencista Jesh De Rox, a quien le dedicó unas emotivas palabras en una historia de Instagram.
Feliz cumpleaños a este increíble ser humano. Muy agradecida por tu mágica y tan real amista. Por favor sigue haciendo volar nuestras mentes con tus brillantes ideas, durante los próximos 40 años”, escribió Aislinn.
Y esto no fue todo, pues horas antes, Jesh publicó una fotografía de Aislinn que acompañó con unas palabras que entrever que ella podría ser algo más que sólo una amiga.
"La primera mujer de la que recuerdo haberme enamorado me miró como si yo hubiera sido lo único que había visto en su vida, o al menos el único que importaba. Más tarde supe que ella veía muchas cosas de esa manera", escribió Jesh.
"Amar a alguien es respetar su libre albedrío. Cuando le dije que la amaba, creo que parte de lo que quise decir fue ‘sigue mirándome así’. No estaba equivocado, sólo que se lo estaba pidiendo a la persona equivocada”.
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way - wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
Esta no sería la primera vez que ambos se muestran cariñosos en redes sociales, aunque ninguno ha querido confirmar si son o no una pareja.
