Walter White y Jesse Pinkman ahora venderán mezcal hecho en México
El actor dijo que ambos se miraron frente a frente y simplemente asintieron con la cabeza.
OAXACA.-Walter White y Jesse Pinkman ahora en vez de traficar con metanfetamina azul, estarán produciendo mezcal, pero todo esto de manera legal, según dijo Aaron Paul en un mensaje en Instagram.
En una foto publicada en su red social junto a su compañero de serie Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, reveló que ambos estarán comercializando muy pronto este producto etílico.
Hace tres años nos sentamos en un bar de sushi en Nueva York. Hablando de la vida y de lo que podríamos hacer juntos en el camino. Tuvimos el mejor momento de nuestras vidas mientras filmábamos Breaking Bad y realmente creamos un vínculo muy especial”, dijo Paul en el post.
Agregó:
“Sabiendo que no pudimos compartir la pantalla durante un lago tiempo, nuestros pensamientos se dirigieron a un nuevo proyecto. Tomamos unos cócteles y pensamos en lo que debería ser. El más joven miró su bebida y dijo: ¿Sabes lo que debemos hacer? Debemos hacer un mezcal realmente especial”.
-“El más viejo dijo: ¿Te refieres al licor con un gusano en el fondo?"
-"Nah", contesté, "eso fue solo un truco de mierda, me refiero a un mezcal artesanal real hecho a mano en México. Después de esa cena no pudimos sacar la idea de nuestras cabezas”.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to Doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Pinkman (Aaron) dijo que entonces comenzaron a viajar a Oaxaca para ver si podían hacer "eso", algo muy bueno que incluso a las personas que no les guste el mezcal les podría encantar.
“Tenía que ser perfecto o no íbamos a hacerlo. Buscamos por todo el estado de Oaxaca, conocimos a personas increíbles en el camino y, después de una búsqueda hermosa y agotadora en ese majestuoso paisaje, creímos que habíamos encontrado nuestro lugar. Nuestro mezcal. Fue en un camino de tierra, en un pequeño pueblo, a unas horas del centro de la ciudad, lo encontramos y fue perfecto”, agregó Paul.
El actor dijo que ambos se miraron frente a frente y simplemente asintieron con la cabeza.
“Eso es todo. Lo llamamos Dos Hombres - dos chicos en una búsqueda-. Ha sido un viaje largo y loco y no podríamos estar más contentos de compartir esto con ustedes y con el resto del mundo. Estamos locos por el sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad de este antiguo alcohol ahumado. Pruébalo, y haznos saber lo que piensas. Estamos seguros de que te encantará”, indicó.
Para finalizar, invitó a sus seguidores a ir a la página de Internet Doshombres.com para conseguir una botella y también pidió que siguieran las redes sociales oficiales del producto: @Doshombres y @Mezcal.
Comentarios