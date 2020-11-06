System of a Down lanza nueva música tras 15 años de ausencia

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Gran sorpresa se han llevado los fanáticos de System of a Down luego de que, la banda de heavy metal armenio-estadounidense, lanzara nuevos temas musicales tras una ausencia de 15 años.

La banda recurrió a su cuenta oficial de Instagram para compartir la noticia con todos sus seguidores.

‘’El momento de hacer esto es ahora, ya que juntos, los cuatro tenemos algo extremadamente importante que decir como una voz unificada. Estas dos canciones, “Protect The Land” y “Genocidal Humanoidz”, hablan de una guerra espantosa y seria que se está perpetrando en nuestras patrias culturales de Artsaj y Armenia’’, comienza un texto que la agrupación escribió en el post.

Los músicos después hablan sobre ‘’los regímenes corruptos’’ liderados por Aliyev en Azerbaiyán y Erdogan en Turquía, lugares en los que actualmente se viven serios problemas políticos.

‘’No solo quieren reclamar a Artsaj y Armenia como suyos, sino que están cometiendo actos genocidas con impunidad contra la humanidad y la vida silvestre para lograr su misión. Ellos confían en que el mundo está demasiado distraído con COVID, las elecciones y los disturbios civiles para denunciar sus atrocidades. Tienen los fondos, los recursos y han reclutado firmas de relaciones públicas masivas para hacer girar la verdad y ocultar su objetivo bárbaro de genocidio. Entre estas dos dictaduras, hay mucha desinformación y silenciamiento de voces dentro de sus propios países. La libertad de expresión no es algo que disfruten todos, pero se disfruta aquí, por lo que parte de esa responsabilidad es difundir la verdad siempre que sea posible. Estamos aquí para proteger nuestra tierra, proteger nuestra cultura y proteger nuestra nación. Este no es el momento de hacer la vista gorda’’, mencionan.

Es así que, mediante su música, la banda pretende hacer conciencia y un llamado para que la gente vea el grave problemas que viven en Artsaj y Armenia.

Liderado por el líder Serj Tankian, los logros previos del cuarteto incluyen un premio Grammy 2006, cuatro nominaciones adicionales y la distinción de tener tres de sus cinco álbumes de estudio debutar en el No. 1 en el Billboard 200. A pesar de la aclamación y el éxito sustanciales, la banda se está disparando Melodías puntuadas por ritmos guturales hiperveloces marcaron la banda sonora del cambio de milenio: el System of a Down ha estado inactivo en gran medida desde 2006.