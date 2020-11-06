System of a Down lanza nueva música tras 15 años de ausencia
Se trata de “Protect The Land” y “Genocidal Humanoidz”, donde la banda expone los problemas que viven actualmente en Artsaj y Armenia.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Gran sorpresa se han llevado los fanáticos de System of a Down luego de que, la banda de heavy metal armenio-estadounidense, lanzara nuevos temas musicales tras una ausencia de 15 años.
La banda recurrió a su cuenta oficial de Instagram para compartir la noticia con todos sus seguidores.
‘’El momento de hacer esto es ahora, ya que juntos, los cuatro tenemos algo extremadamente importante que decir como una voz unificada. Estas dos canciones, “Protect The Land” y “Genocidal Humanoidz”, hablan de una guerra espantosa y seria que se está perpetrando en nuestras patrias culturales de Artsaj y Armenia’’, comienza un texto que la agrupación escribió en el post.
We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia. The current corrupt regimes of Aliyev in Azerbaijan and Erdogan in Turkey not only want to claim Artsakh and Armenia as their own, but are committing genocidal acts with impunity on humanity and wildlife to achieve their mission. They are banking on the world being too distracted with COVID, elections and civil unrest to call out their atrocities. They have the bankroll, the resources and have recruited massive public relations firms to spin the truth and conceal their barbaric objective of genocide. Between these two dictatorships, there’s a lot of disinformation and silencing of voices within their own countries. Freedom of speech is not something that is enjoyed by everyone, but it is enjoyed here, so part of that responsibility is getting the truth out there whenever possible. We’re here to protect our land, to protect our culture, and to protect our nation. This is not the time to turn a blind eye. As SOAD, this has been an incredible occasion to put everything aside and speak out for our nation, as one, as four Armenian guys. “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are now available for purchase on our official Bandcamp page, where band proceeds go toward the @ArmeniaFund. The funds from Bandcamp + pre-orders of our new merch collection will be used to provide crucial, desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those affected by these hideous acts. Please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity irrespective of how you choose to listen to them today, tomorrow and for years to come. The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh. Links in bio to download, pre-order, and donate now. #RecognizeArtsakh #ArmeniaFund #ArtsakhStrong #ProtectTheLand #GenocidalHumanoidz
Los músicos después hablan sobre ‘’los regímenes corruptos’’ liderados por Aliyev en Azerbaiyán y Erdogan en Turquía, lugares en los que actualmente se viven serios problemas políticos.
‘’No solo quieren reclamar a Artsaj y Armenia como suyos, sino que están cometiendo actos genocidas con impunidad contra la humanidad y la vida silvestre para lograr su misión. Ellos confían en que el mundo está demasiado distraído con COVID, las elecciones y los disturbios civiles para denunciar sus atrocidades. Tienen los fondos, los recursos y han reclutado firmas de relaciones públicas masivas para hacer girar la verdad y ocultar su objetivo bárbaro de genocidio. Entre estas dos dictaduras, hay mucha desinformación y silenciamiento de voces dentro de sus propios países. La libertad de expresión no es algo que disfruten todos, pero se disfruta aquí, por lo que parte de esa responsabilidad es difundir la verdad siempre que sea posible. Estamos aquí para proteger nuestra tierra, proteger nuestra cultura y proteger nuestra nación. Este no es el momento de hacer la vista gorda’’, mencionan.
Es así que, mediante su música, la banda pretende hacer conciencia y un llamado para que la gente vea el grave problemas que viven en Artsaj y Armenia.
Liderado por el líder Serj Tankian, los logros previos del cuarteto incluyen un premio Grammy 2006, cuatro nominaciones adicionales y la distinción de tener tres de sus cinco álbumes de estudio debutar en el No. 1 en el Billboard 200. A pesar de la aclamación y el éxito sustanciales, la banda se está disparando Melodías puntuadas por ritmos guturales hiperveloces marcaron la banda sonora del cambio de milenio: el System of a Down ha estado inactivo en gran medida desde 2006.
