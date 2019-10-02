No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Series y películas que abandonan Netflix en octubre 2019

Así como llegan nuevas temporadas y películas, otras dicen adiós.

Por Redacción GH

El contenido de Star Wars en la plataforma dejará de estar disponible.(IMDb)

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- A partir de las primeras horas del esperado mes de octubre, algunas series y películas en la plataforma de streaming Netflix ya no podrán verse.

Así como llegan nuevas temporadas y películas, otras dicen adiós. Entre lo sobresaliente se encuentra el contenido de Star Wars el cual, como la mayoría de lo perteneciente a Disney, irá desapareciendo poco a poco.  

 

La lista, con sus respectivas fechas, es la siguiente:

01 de octubre:

  • 'The Nightmare'
  • 'Asthma'
  • 'The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young'
  • 'La Casa de al lado'
  • 'La sangre del gallo'
  • 'Secrets of Emily Blair'
  • 'Bat Pat'
  • 'FantastiC'
  • 'My Horrible Boss'
  • 'John Wick'
  • 'The Office'
  • 'Cart'
  • 'How to Steal a Dog'
  • 'The Book of Eli'
  • 'Forever the Moment'
  • 'Blue Streak'
  • 'Whaterver it Takes'
  • 'Corazón valiente'
  • 'The Broken Tower'
  • 'Miracles from Heaven'
  • 'Triple Nine'

02 de octubre

  • 'Finders Keepers'
  • 'LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles'
  • 'Empire Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy'
  • 'Mr. Dynamite: the Rise of James Brown'
  • 'Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back'
  • 'Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi'
  • 'Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace'
  • 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'
  • 'Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed'
  • 'Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones'
  • 'Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith'
  • 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Series'
  • 'Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars'
  • 'Science of Star Wars'

05 de octubre

  • 'You Laugh But it's True'
  • 'It was fifty years ago today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper and Beyond' 
  • 'Green Room' 
  • 'Mamma Mia!' 

07 de octubre

  • 'Every second counts: The Story of the 2008 Crossfit Games'

09 de octubre

  • 'The Outstanding Woman' 
  • 'Secret Healer' 

13 de octubre

  • 'The Bible' 

15 de octubre

  • 'LEGO: City'
  • 'Solomon's Perjury' 
  • 'Junior Express'
  • 'Border Security: America's Frontline' 
  • 'The O.C.' 
  • 'Bob Zoom' 
  • 'Shake it Up' 
  • 'Kickin' it' 
  • 'Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil' 
  • 'Austin and Ally' 
  • 'Good Luck Charlie'
  • 'Violetta' 
  • 'Lost'
  • 'Star vs. The Force of Evil' 
  • 'Jake and the Never Land Pirates'
  • 'Lab Rats' 
  • 'Hannah Montana'

23 de octubre

  • 'Nexo Knights' 

26 de octubre

  • 'Don't Watch This' 

28 de octubre

  • 'Ready For Start'

29 de octubre

  • 'The Fall' 
 


