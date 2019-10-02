Series y películas que abandonan Netflix en octubre 2019
Así como llegan nuevas temporadas y películas, otras dicen adiós.
HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- A partir de las primeras horas del esperado mes de octubre, algunas series y películas en la plataforma de streaming Netflix ya no podrán verse.
Así como llegan nuevas temporadas y películas, otras dicen adiós. Entre lo sobresaliente se encuentra el contenido de Star Wars el cual, como la mayoría de lo perteneciente a Disney, irá desapareciendo poco a poco.
La lista, con sus respectivas fechas, es la siguiente:
01 de octubre:
- 'The Nightmare'
- 'Asthma'
- 'The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young'
- 'La Casa de al lado'
- 'La sangre del gallo'
- 'Secrets of Emily Blair'
- 'Bat Pat'
- 'FantastiC'
- 'My Horrible Boss'
- 'John Wick'
- 'The Office'
- 'Cart'
- 'How to Steal a Dog'
- 'The Book of Eli'
- 'Forever the Moment'
- 'Blue Streak'
- 'Whaterver it Takes'
- 'Corazón valiente'
- 'The Broken Tower'
- 'Miracles from Heaven'
- 'Triple Nine'
02 de octubre
- 'Finders Keepers'
- 'LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles'
- 'Empire Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy'
- 'Mr. Dynamite: the Rise of James Brown'
- 'Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back'
- 'Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi'
- 'Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace'
- 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'
- 'Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed'
- 'Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones'
- 'Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith'
- 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Series'
- 'Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars'
- 'Science of Star Wars'
05 de octubre
- 'You Laugh But it's True'
- 'It was fifty years ago today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper and Beyond'
- 'Green Room'
- 'Mamma Mia!'
07 de octubre
- 'Every second counts: The Story of the 2008 Crossfit Games'
09 de octubre
- 'The Outstanding Woman'
- 'Secret Healer'
13 de octubre
- 'The Bible'
15 de octubre
- 'LEGO: City'
- 'Solomon's Perjury'
- 'Junior Express'
- 'Border Security: America's Frontline'
- 'The O.C.'
- 'Bob Zoom'
- 'Shake it Up'
- 'Kickin' it'
- 'Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil'
- 'Austin and Ally'
- 'Good Luck Charlie'
- 'Violetta'
- 'Lost'
- 'Star vs. The Force of Evil'
- 'Jake and the Never Land Pirates'
- 'Lab Rats'
- 'Hannah Montana'
23 de octubre
- 'Nexo Knights'
26 de octubre
- 'Don't Watch This'
28 de octubre
- 'Ready For Start'
29 de octubre
- 'The Fall'
Con información de Espinof y GQ
