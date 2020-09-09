No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Selena Gomez presume un estilo mexicano en famosa revista y habla de los inmigrantes

La cantante habló sobre lo orgullosa que se siente ser de una familia inmigrante.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

Selena Gomez nueva portada de Allure.(Instagram/SelenaGomez revista Allure.)

Selena Gomez nueva portada de Allure. | Instagram/SelenaGomez revista Allure.

LOS ÁNGELES, California.- Selena Gomez protagoniza la nueva portada de la revista Allure y el resultado ha encantado a todos sus fanáticos, especialmente a los mexicanos, pues uno de los estilos que se usó durante la sesión de fotos fue uno evocado a la cultura del país.

Tanto Selena como la revista, compartieron una serie de imágenes que se pueden encontrar en la revista junto a una breve entrevista con la famosa, en la que toca diversos temas, tanto su línea de maquillaje como la inmigración.

En cuanto a su línea de cosméticos, se le cuestionó a la famosa cómo era que había optado por utilizar ‘Rare Beauty’.

“Siempre había querido el nombre Rare. [La palabra] se ha convertido en la identidad de mi marca y de quién quiero ser, lo que le muestra a la gente que, al ser diverso y diferente, pase lo que pase, quería que se sintiera como si estuvieras incluido’’, menciona.

En una de las fotos, específicamente en la que aparece con un estilo muy mexicano, la famosa utiliza la frase ‘’Vota o muere’’ con la intención de motivar a sus fanáticos a registrarse para poder hacer un cambio en las próximas elecciones.

Cabe recordar que parte de la familia de Selena son mexicanos que emigraron a Estados Unidos, país que actualmente tiene un serio problema con este rubro en específico.

“Gran parte de mi familia eran inmigrantes que se crearon vidas en los Estados Unidos”, dice. "Estoy orgullosa de ese lado de quien soy", asegura.

El año pasado produjo el documental "Viviendo indocumentados", que sigue las vidas de familias reales destrozadas por las políticas de inmigración actuales de Estados Unidos.

"Quería hacer algo que incomodara a la gente, que obligase a la gente a ver algo que tal vez simplemente no quieren ver o no entienden", aclaró Selena.

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota

Comentarios