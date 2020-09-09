Selena Gomez presume un estilo mexicano en famosa revista y habla de los inmigrantes
La cantante habló sobre lo orgullosa que se siente ser de una familia inmigrante.
LOS ÁNGELES, California.- Selena Gomez protagoniza la nueva portada de la revista Allure y el resultado ha encantado a todos sus fanáticos, especialmente a los mexicanos, pues uno de los estilos que se usó durante la sesión de fotos fue uno evocado a la cultura del país.
Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! �� The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc
Tanto Selena como la revista, compartieron una serie de imágenes que se pueden encontrar en la revista junto a una breve entrevista con la famosa, en la que toca diversos temas, tanto su línea de maquillaje como la inmigración.
En cuanto a su línea de cosméticos, se le cuestionó a la famosa cómo era que había optado por utilizar ‘Rare Beauty’.
“Siempre había querido el nombre Rare. [La palabra] se ha convertido en la identidad de mi marca y de quién quiero ser, lo que le muestra a la gente que, al ser diverso y diferente, pase lo que pase, quería que se sintiera como si estuvieras incluido’’, menciona.
En una de las fotos, específicamente en la que aparece con un estilo muy mexicano, la famosa utiliza la frase ‘’Vota o muere’’ con la intención de motivar a sus fanáticos a registrarse para poder hacer un cambio en las próximas elecciones.
From her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement to talking about the need for change in the upcoming election, @SelenaGomez doesn’t shy away from speaking up about social justice. “A lot of my family were immigrants who created lives for themselves in the United States,” she says. “I’m proud of that side of who I am.” Last year, she produced the documentary ‘Living Undocumented,’ which follows the lives of real families torn apart by the U.S.’s current immigration policies. “I wanted to do something that would make people uncomfortable, that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don’t want to see, or don’t understand,” says Selena. Link in bio to read the full #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
Cabe recordar que parte de la familia de Selena son mexicanos que emigraron a Estados Unidos, país que actualmente tiene un serio problema con este rubro en específico.
“Gran parte de mi familia eran inmigrantes que se crearon vidas en los Estados Unidos”, dice. "Estoy orgullosa de ese lado de quien soy", asegura.
El año pasado produjo el documental "Viviendo indocumentados", que sigue las vidas de familias reales destrozadas por las políticas de inmigración actuales de Estados Unidos.
"Quería hacer algo que incomodara a la gente, que obligase a la gente a ver algo que tal vez simplemente no quieren ver o no entienden", aclaró Selena.
Thank you @allure for including @rarebeauty in the #AllureBestOfBeauty issue! ���� By the way -did you register to VOTE? Photographer: @micaiahcarter Stylist: @ariannephillips Hair: @marissa.marino Makeup: ME using @rarebeauty with direction on Zoom from @hungvanngo Nails: @tombachik Story by: @jess_chia
