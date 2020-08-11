No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Ricky Martin y su esposo no descartan ampliar la familia

Portando prendas muy ajustadas y con coronas de reyes, la pareja sorprendió a propios y extraños al posar muy sexys para la revista Out Magazine.

Por Agencias

Ricky Martin y su esposo no descartan ampliar la familia(Instagram)

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Ricky Martin y su esposo Jwan Yosef sorprendieron a propios y extraños al posar muy sexys para la portada de la revista Out Magazine.

La feliz pareja ha robado los suspiros de sus seguidores al aparecer portando prendas muy ajustadas y con coronas de reyes, además de mostrar el amor que se tienen en una imagen donde están abrazados.

Asimismo, la publicación dio a conocer la postura que ha tomado Ricky Martin tras su reciente paternidad, pues el boricua tenía varios años de haber debutado en ese aspecto.

“Escucha, me convertí en papá cuando tenía 35 años; no es lo mismo cuando tienes 48 años. ¡Necesitas la energía! Y soy fuerte, créeme, estoy sano, llevo dos bebés al mismo tiempo, el cochecito y la mochila, pero es mucho. Es una gran responsabilidad”, dijo a la revista.

"Me encantaría tener muchos nietos en el futuro y tener todos los domingos llenos de familia, pero ya sabes, tenemos que ver qué pasa", añadió a la publicación el padre de los gemelos Valentino y Matteo, nacidos en 2008 y de Lucía y Renn, de dos y un año, respectivamente.

