Revela madre de Chrissy Teigen desgarrador video para despedir a su nieto
El pasado miércoles Chrissy y John Legend revelaron que la modelo tuvo un aborto luego de tres días de permanecer en el hospital.
Ciudad de México.- Vilailuck Teigen, madre de la modelo Chrissy Teigen, reveló un nostálgico video para despedir a su nieto, quien falleció el pasado 1 de octubre a consecuente del aborto espontáneo que tuvo la también esposa del cantante John Legend.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Vilailuck escribió: “Me duele el corazón, te amo tanto bebé Jack”, junto al video donde se muestra claramente desconsolada cargando al pequeñito que nació sin vida tras 5 meses de gestación.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Minutos después, Teigen colocó un tristísimo mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter que decía: “Conduciendo a casa desde el hospital sin un bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser esto real?”.
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
