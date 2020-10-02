No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Revela madre de Chrissy Teigen desgarrador video para despedir a su nieto

El pasado miércoles Chrissy y John Legend revelaron que la modelo tuvo un aborto luego de tres días de permanecer en el hospital.

Por Agencia México

Vilailuck Teigen despidió a su nieto. | Cortesía Instagram

Ciudad de México.- Vilailuck Teigen, madre de la modelo Chrissy Teigen, reveló un nostálgico video para despedir a su nieto, quien falleció el pasado 1 de octubre a consecuente del aborto espontáneo que tuvo la también esposa del cantante John Legend.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Vilailuck escribió: “Me duele el corazón, te amo tanto bebé Jack”, junto al video donde se muestra claramente desconsolada cargando al pequeñito que nació sin vida tras 5 meses de gestación.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Como se recordará, el pasado miércoles Chrissy y John revelaron que la modelo tuvo un aborto luego de tres días de permanecer en el hospital tras presentar un sangrado que fue imposible contener.

Minutos después, Teigen colocó un tristísimo mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter que decía: “Conduciendo a casa desde el hospital sin un bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser esto real?”.

