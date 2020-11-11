Por infidelidad hacia su esposa, el guía espiritual de Justin Bieber fue despedido de la Iglesia en la que laboraba como pastor
Aparentemente Carl y Laura Lentz siguen juntos, porque el pasado 5 de noviembre, el amigo de Justin Bieber publicó una fotografía en la que posa con su familia y acepta su pecado.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Luego de que supiera del despido del pastor australiano Carl Lentz, de 42 años de edad, de la Iglesia a la cual había prestado su servicio por más de 20 años, los motivos no habían quedado claros y comenzaron a surgir especulaciones.
Brian Houston, fundador de Hillsong, fue quien despidió a quien hace seis años bautizara a su amigo cercano Justin Bieber, en la Iglesia Hillsong East Coast, con sede Nueva York.
En un comunicado, el pastor Houston indicó que los motivos de la expulsión eran porque hubo discusiones en relación con cuestiones de liderazgo y abusos de confianza, además de una reciente revelación de fallos morales, y no detalló más.
El diario La Vanguardia publicó que Carl Lentz, quien lleva casado más de 17 años con Laura Lentz y con quien procreó tres hijos (Ava, Charlie y Roman), fue despedido porque encontraron mensajes en su iCloud que comprueban que le fue infiel con una mujer de 36 años de edad.
Happy Father’s Day @carllentz ... you are the rock in our family (next to Jesus obviously). Our kids are so blessed- you are always willing to change and always want to do better, you are willing to say sorry to our kids when you get it wrong, you are humble and will do anything to protect this lil family who adore you!!! Thank you for being you xox
Se detalló que la supuesta amante se llama Rami y llevaba una relación extramarital con el pastor desde hace cinco meses, por lo que dicho comportamiento sería imperdonable.
Pero a consecuencia del pecado del pastor Lentz, su esposa Laura también fue expulsada de la congregación de Hillsong, ya que las normas de la iglesia marcan que si una pareja colabora con la agrupación religiosa y uno de ellos es expulsado, el otro miembro también debe marcharse.
“Esa es la razón por la que Laura ha tenido que marcharse a causa de los errores de Carl”, comentaron otros miembros de la Iglesia, según lo publicó el medio español.
Aparentemente Carl y Laura Lentz siguen juntos, porque el pasado 5 de noviembre, el amigo de Justin Bieber publicó una fotografía en la que posa con su familia y en la que se despiden de su congregación y aceptó haber cometido la infidelidad.
“Nuestro tiempo en Hillsong NYC ha llegado a su fin. Este es un final difícil para lo que ha sido el capítulo más asombroso, impactante y especial de nuestras vidas. Cuando sales de un lugar vacío, tomas decisiones que tienen consecuencias reales y dolorosas. Fui infiel en mi matrimonio, la relación más importante de mi vida y fui responsable por eso. Este fracaso recae sobre mí, y solo yo, y asumo toda la responsabilidad por mis acciones”, escribió el religioso en su cuenta de Instagram.
Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. Leading this church has been an honor in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church. When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate. That it honors the church, and that it honors God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld. Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul and reaching out for the readily available help that is available. When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need. I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process. I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again. To our pastors Brian and Bobbie, thank you for allowing us to lead, allowing us to thrive and giving us room to have a voice that you have never stifled or tried to silence. Thank you for your grace and kindness especially in this season, as you have done so much to protect and love us through this. We, the Lentz family, don’t know what this next chapter will look like, but we will walk into it together very hopeful and grateful for the grace of God..
