Muere la joven ilustradora Qing Han, mejor conocida como Qinni
La artista se describía a sí misma como una "doodler profesional".
CANADÁ.-Una joven ilustradora, cuyas obras se ganaron los corazones de millones, falleció.
Qing Han, quien era mejor conocida como Qinni, era una sobreviviente de cuatro cirugías cardíacas.
Sus obras evocaron sentimientos en millones, mientras que su técnica artística era considerada única por otros profesionales.
El sitio que confirmó su muerte fue DevianArt. No dijo inmediatamente la causa.
“Hoy, el mundo ha perdido una artista maravillosa y una persona maravillosa. Gracias por inspirarnos con tu arte, Qinni. Esperamos que descanses en paz”.
En el año 2015 Qinni compartió por primera vez las angustiosas noticias de su afección cardíaca genética en su cuenta de Instagram, donde miles respondieron, preocupadao por la gravedad de su enfermedad.
Qinni pidió a sus seguidores apoyarla con dinero en Ko-Fi, una plataforma que permite a los artistas recibir contribuciones financieras de los fanáticos de su contenido.
Aquí parte de su trabajo:
[Fragile] ☔️ • • • Consider joining my $1 patreon? Link in my profile :3~ Haha a girl’s gotta try xD~ • Hey guys, long time no update here. Not feeling the best today, but at least last round of chemo went better than my first round so I will take it. I feel so tired and weak but I've never had such strong urge to keep drawing, so I might have pushed my body a little too far yesterday.... I've made a list of all these old artwork I want to redo for an artbook so I'm slowly working through that. Thanks for sticking around, I know I don't update nearly as much here...do you guys wanna see me take screenshots of my twitter updates and throw them up on my story? I don't know how many of you guys follow me on twitter or even use it haha. I just wanna keep this a clean gallery-like place where I talk about my health stuff in the comments xD~ Lemme know in the comments? • Not sure how much I'm making sense now, my chemo brain is still pretty bad haha, but yeah, thank you guys for all the support, seriously <3~ #illustration #artistsoninstagram #drawing
[Flowering Wounds] • Sometimes I like to pretend my blue and purple hospital bruises are little galaxies �� • • //health update// So I haven't really been updating things here on insta, sorry; it's just easier to update stuff on twitter and patreon xD;;. Basically I had my first chemo session; it made my body have some pretty bad fluid retention, so I ended up gaining about 7kg of liquid in my body and they had to transfer me to the emergency room. It took about a week for them to finally remove this liquid cyst that my body gained from the chemo, and the liquid was 2L lmao. I was in so much pain for a week it's kinda ridiculous tbh.... but yeah, I got discharged from the hospital last week and my next round of chemo is coming up next week. I hope there's no repeat of what happened omfg D;;;. docs said they're gonna be a lot more careful about fluid retention this time so...fingers crossed >__<~ but hey, I'm still alive! yay. xD
April shower bring May flowers ��☔️�� • • • Tried a more, softer, pastel-y look. Let me know how you guys like it (=´∀｀)人(´∀｀=) ~ it's been a while, sorry @-@~ I spent quite a bit of time working on the book cover I did for @connieglynn, and because I'm still not doing the best health-wise, it took much longer than I expected ��~ The more recent good news is that at least the scar tissue in my heart has stopped growing since I started trying this new medication I'm lab ratting for ����! Though it's still blocking a lot of my heart arteries haha, so moving fast is still quite difficult. There's new meds my doctors want me to try, but they're crazy expensive, like $300 a month expensive @-@;;, on top of the meds I already need....So I kinda finally started a patreon. I'm not officially announcing it yet, I'm still on this bucket-list Japan trip; I do have some wips up for this though ��~ nothing formal or extravagant, just gonna be a pay what ya want wip blog-y type of patreon (●°u°●) 」 Thanks for dropping by �� • • • • • #illustration #pencil #umbrella #flowers
How To (mess up then fix) Draw Lips. ��~ �� Glossy or matte lips? I dunno why but I've always really loved glossy lips ♪(´ε｀ ) • • • Editing this smallll part took kinda long too loll. I'm gonna edit the while video later, just dunno when yet cause I'm working on the 3rd cover for..well, you guys will see eventually haha. I'm just very slow at working on anything these days cause back pain xD • Before I woke up I dreamed that my chest scar was all reduced to the point where it was hardly visible looool. I was so disappointed when I woke up ������. The disappointment was so palpable I had to share lmaooo ~ oh well haha �� • Ps, thank you guys for all the birthday wishes and coffee ������~ • • • #illustration #painting #lips #howto
Flower drops���� • • • This was an gouache+watercolour experiment on hot-press watercolour paper, since I've never used hot-press before, and it really kinda morphed from just an eye into a full face sorta lmao ~ I filmed the process for this painting, though editing takes such a long time I'm not sure if I'm up to it, since my back pain is pretty bad. Also, I found out the reason for my back pain is cause of my heart surgeries hahaha. Apparently during open heart surgery, they kinda bend the ribs open and since the rib goes around to the back and the spine, it can fuck up the back. Sometimes ribs can even be broken so the surgeon can get to the heart better...so yeah, massages doesn't really help me anymore either so that's fun lol. I kinda want to try topical cannabis oil haha. I'll ask the next time I see my cardiologist. I already got the ok from the pre-transplant clinic cardiologist, but it's always good to make sure :p Thanks for sticking around guys :3 • • • #painting #illustration #flowers #tears #watercolor
��♀️�� Rough sketch w colour testin before moving onto watercolor version. _(:_」∠)_ • I'm posting more wip on Twitter so follow me there? �� • • • Just saw the pre heart transplant clinic nurses actually haha, I'm actually resting in the hospital lobby rn (´･_･`)....the stress woke me up way before normal and I forgot to take my heart slowing meds before I left, so now I can't walk too fast or my body hurts. Oops. I'm seeing the pre transplant clinic Doctor tmr, and I guess that'll be fun? Lol. Hope I'll remember my meds at least tmr. This doesn't mean I'll for sure have a heart transplant tho. In fact, I really, really, really hope I don't. Cause, well, there's the possibly dying thing (fun fact, 60% of ppl survive 10+ years...lol) but also food restrictions like no raw food like sashimi or medium rare steaks; I heard even some raw veggies I need to be careful of too, I guess like the e coli outbreak on lettuce a while ago would probably be pretty bad for transplant patients...so, uh, fingers crossed there'll be some meds that can help me D;;. But the doctors just want me to be prepared for that possibility. She basically said that they can't keep cutting me open to remove the scar tissue building up lol. I guess medical risks rises every time I have heart surgery xD;; • Tbh I thought I would try to draw more, but I ended up having back pain every other day and it's just...not great. But hey, at least I might be able to post something here once a month? Lmaoo~ I don't really want to dump my sketches here haha...(｡-_-｡) • • • #art #illustration #mermaid #roses #flowers
Star Scattering ⭐️✨ • • Happy Holidays! I wasn't going to post this during the holidays cause I felt like no one would be online? But if I don't post it I'll keep "fixing" it and I can't stare at this any more ��. I don't really celebrate anything tbh, despite the smol tree we got at home haha. What do people actually do on Christmas Day other than opening presents? Or do you guys celebrate at all? We only got those present-like chocolates under the tree so we're trying not to eat them all at once in one day ���� • The new meds I'm taking is making me so sleepy tho, I've been sleeping 9-10 hours a day and still tired...but ahh won't talk about my heart condition today lol, hope you guys have a nice relaxing holiday �� • #art #stars #moon #illustration #star
红茶☕️ • • • Coffee or tea? I prefer both myself actually haha~ I need both....♪(´ε｀ ) • Thank you guys so much for all your kind words last post~! My granddad's been discharged from the hospital a few days ago and I'm so relieved. He had a fever and we were so worried it might become something worse because of his lung tumour and that I might not be able to make it back in time to see him. Buut he's out so that's one less thing I'm stressed about haha ♪( ´▽｀)~ Thank you guys againnnn for all the support, love you guysssss ���� • • • #art #illustration #tea #instaart
"Daydreaming ✨��" • • Thank you guys for 2 Mil followers omfg ������ I'd love to be verified by @instagram by now tho ������ pleaseeee~~ Also, thank you guys who came to my stream to watch this get slowly painted hahaha~ I spent so long on this ahhh I hope you guys like it ���� Gotta go to rehab soon so that's funnnnnnnnn haaaahaha.... • • #illustration #mermaid #surreal #fish #art
I heard its #mermay ! But I don't have any time to draw anything decent for it right now, I'm still working on a thing that'll hopefully be done soon. When it's out officially I'll post it �� Btw, I'm more active on Twitter these days cause I'm not too fond of the FB algorithms haha;;; • I'm actually super stressed today lol. I gotta go see my cardiologist for the first time post discharge, and my body has recently started showing signs that my heart's still not too good right now...I need to talk to the doctor and I'm so stressed cause in my head I keep thinking I'll need surgery again....most of the time I just try not to think about it haha... So anyways, here's a #throwback �� • • #mermaid #cat #illustration
I'm still aliiveee loll. Now the real battle for me begins. First foods after 24+ hours being a Popsicle helps haha. I won't be able to reply or read everyone's stuffs cause I'm so tired and my right arm is all tubed up, but thank you guys so much for the messages. This is as far as I can't now, I'm gonna go rest. Reading is hard @-@.
Just a throwback Kiki as a cover for my ghibli papercraft collection. Also, Miyazaki-sensei's birthday was on the 5th, so 2 birds in one? �� • These are just the ones I've put together so far, I still have a few kits lying around. I find these really de-stressing for me, but I think I might be hurting my back a little doing then hahaha...the pieces are sometimes so tiny that when I drop it on the floor I need to spend 5 minutes looking for it ��. • These are the Ghibli Miniatuart kits, you can find them on some Japanese hobby sites; I bought a bunch from Bento and co when they were having a blackfriday sale haha ������. But amiami, hobbylink Japan has them as well and they're reputable sites which I've also ordered items from. Google can help too xD~ Song: Wine by Suran #tbt
Con información de Sputnik News
