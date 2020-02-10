No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Muere la joven ilustradora Qing Han, mejor conocida como Qinni

La artista se describía a sí misma como una "doodler profesional". 

Por El Imparcial

CANADÁ.-Una joven ilustradora, cuyas obras se ganaron los corazones de millones, falleció.

Qing Han, quien era mejor conocida como Qinni, era una sobreviviente de cuatro cirugías cardíacas.

Sus obras evocaron sentimientos en millones, mientras que su técnica artística era considerada única por otros profesionales.

El sitio que confirmó su muerte fue DevianArt. No dijo inmediatamente la causa.

“Hoy, el mundo ha perdido una artista maravillosa y una persona maravillosa. Gracias por inspirarnos con tu arte, Qinni. Esperamos que descanses en paz”.

En el año  2015 Qinni compartió por primera vez las angustiosas noticias de su afección cardíaca genética en su cuenta de Instagram, donde miles respondieron, preocupadao por la gravedad de su enfermedad.

Qinni pidió a sus seguidores apoyarla con dinero en Ko-Fi, una plataforma que permite a los artistas recibir contribuciones financieras de los fanáticos de su contenido. 

Aquí parte de su trabajo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

��♀️�� Rough sketch w colour testin before moving onto watercolor version. _(:_」∠)_ • I'm posting more wip on Twitter so follow me there? �� • • • Just saw the pre heart transplant clinic nurses actually haha, I'm actually resting in the hospital lobby rn (´･_･`)....the stress woke me up way before normal and I forgot to take my heart slowing meds before I left, so now I can't walk too fast or my body hurts. Oops. I'm seeing the pre transplant clinic Doctor tmr, and I guess that'll be fun? Lol. Hope I'll remember my meds at least tmr. This doesn't mean I'll for sure have a heart transplant tho. In fact, I really, really, really hope I don't. Cause, well, there's the possibly dying thing (fun fact, 60% of ppl survive 10+ years...lol) but also food restrictions like no raw food like sashimi or medium rare steaks; I heard even some raw veggies I need to be careful of too, I guess like the e coli outbreak on lettuce a while ago would probably be pretty bad for transplant patients...so, uh, fingers crossed there'll be some meds that can help me D;;. But the doctors just want me to be prepared for that possibility. She basically said that they can't keep cutting me open to remove the scar tissue building up lol. I guess medical risks rises every time I have heart surgery xD;; • Tbh I thought I would try to draw more, but I ended up having back pain every other day and it's just...not great. But hey, at least I might be able to post something here once a month? Lmaoo~ I don't really want to dump my sketches here haha...(｡-_-｡) • • • #art #illustration #mermaid #roses #flowers

Una publicación compartida por Qing Han (@qinniart) el

Con información de Sputnik News


 

