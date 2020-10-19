Muere el hijo de Robert Redford tras perder la lucha contra el cáncer
El cineasta y activista James Redford murió por un cáncer de hígado que le fue detectado en 2019, según declaró su esposa, Kylie Redford.
A los 58 años de edad, hoy falleció el activista y cineasta, James Redford, hijo del reconocido actor Robert Redford, confirmando así su esposa en su cuenta de Twitter con un emotivo mensaje.
James murió hoy. Estamos desconsolados. Vivió una vida hermosa e impactante y fue amado por muchos. Como su esposa desde hace 32 años, estoy muy agradecida por los dos niños espectaculares que criamos juntos”, escribió en un collage de fotogradías del cineasta con su familia.
Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04— kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020
El diario The Salt Lake Tribune entrevistó a Kylie Redford, quien dijo que su esposo luchaba contra un cáncer en los conductos biliares del hígado, mismo que le fue detectado en noviembre de 2019, justo cuando esperaba un trasplante de hígado.
Mientras tanto, la revista People reveló que James tuvo problemas de salud desde niño y en 1993 recibió dos trasplantes de hígado. Una vez que lo dieron de alta, fundó el Instituto James Redford para la Conciencia del Trasplante, dedicada a educar sobre la donación de órganos y tejidos.
“Storytelling has the power to open minds and hearts. We founded The Redford Center on this belief, hoping to foster the next generation of environmental storytelling to inspire action in the fight against climate change.” - Robert Redford - Happiest of birthdays to our co-founder and an environmental inspiration to all, Robert Redford! �� Always an outspoken advocate of the environment and justice for all those who inhabit our planet, Mr. Redford is creating a legacy for environmental protection and the stories that move us. Join us in wishing him the best in this new year ��
¿Quién fue James Redford?
James fue el tercer hijo del famoso actor Robert Redford, quien, con su primera esposa, Lola Van Wagenen, también tuvo a Scott, fallecido a los dos meses de nacido, a Shauna de ahora 59 años y a Amy, quien cumplirá 50 el próximo jueves.
Durante su vida activa, James fue director de documentales. Su primer trabajo, “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia”, lo realizó en 2012 y está inspirado en la lucha de su hijo Dylan contra la dislexia, mientras cursaba la secundaria, publicó la revista Quién.
Junto con su padre, en 2005 fundó “The Redford Center”, una organización que apoya a cineastas cuyo trabajo se centra en producciones sobre el medio ambiente que proponen soluciones al cambio climático.
Descanse en paz James Redford.
It is with profound sadness that we grieve the loss of James Redford, our Co-Founder, our inspiration and our friend. With Jamie came love and contagious joy. He approached everything he did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others. Jamie worked tirelessly to build a healthier world for us all, and particularly for those most in need of support. He always led with his enormous heart and was guided by his curiosity and creative spirit. He was a fierce protector of the natural world and believed that everyone deserved a healthy environment in which they could thrive and play. As a filmmaker, writer and activist, Jamie was intentional and inspirational. As a father, husband, brother, son and a friend to so many - he was a devout supporter, always full of hope. He will be greatly and intensely missed. The Redford Center extends our deepest sympathy and love to Jamie’s family. We ask that you hold them close in your heart as we move forward in Jamie’s name and walk proudly in his footsteps. Together we will carry forward his big and beautiful legacy. - Jill Tidman, Executive Director
