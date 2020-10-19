No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Muere el hijo de Robert Redford tras perder la lucha contra el cáncer

El cineasta y activista James Redford murió por un cáncer de hígado que le fue detectado en 2019, según declaró su esposa, Kylie Redford.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

Desde niño, James estaba enfermo y recibió dos transplantes de hígado cuando era joven.(Instagram/gilbertobrenis)

Desde niño, James estaba enfermo y recibió dos transplantes de hígado cuando era joven. | Instagram/gilbertobrenis

A los 58 años de edad, hoy falleció el activista y cineasta, James Redford, hijo del reconocido actor Robert Redford, confirmando así su esposa en su cuenta de Twitter con un emotivo mensaje.

James murió hoy. Estamos desconsolados. Vivió una vida hermosa e impactante y fue amado por muchos. Como su esposa desde hace 32 años, estoy muy agradecida por los dos niños espectaculares que criamos juntos”, escribió en un collage de fotogradías del cineasta con su familia.

El diario The Salt Lake Tribune entrevistó a Kylie Redford, quien dijo que su esposo luchaba contra un cáncer en los conductos biliares del hígado, mismo que le fue detectado en noviembre de 2019, justo cuando esperaba un trasplante de hígado.

 

Mientras tanto, la revista People reveló que James tuvo problemas de salud desde niño y en 1993 recibió dos trasplantes de hígado. Una vez que lo dieron de alta, fundó el Instituto James Redford para la Conciencia del Trasplante, dedicada a educar sobre la donación de órganos y tejidos.


¿Quién fue James Redford?

James fue el tercer hijo del famoso actor Robert Redford, quien, con su primera esposa, Lola Van Wagenen, también tuvo a Scott, fallecido a los dos meses de nacido, a Shauna de ahora 59 años y a Amy, quien cumplirá 50 el próximo jueves.

 

Durante su vida activa, James fue director de documentales. Su primer trabajo, “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia”, lo realizó en 2012 y está inspirado en la lucha de su hijo Dylan contra la dislexia, mientras cursaba la secundaria, publicó la revista Quién.

Junto con su padre, en 2005 fundó “The Redford Center”, una organización que apoya a cineastas cuyo trabajo se centra en producciones sobre el medio ambiente que proponen soluciones al cambio climático.

Descanse en paz James Redford.


 

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota
  • Robert Redford
  • James Redford
  • Actores de Hollywood

Comentarios