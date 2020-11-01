No te pierdas las últimas noticias

“Let Down”, el desolador debut de la hija de Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson lanzará su disco debut “Wilted” el 13 de noviembre con un sonido acústico definido como folk alternativo, muy distinto al de su padre.

Por Andrea García

“Let Down”, el desolador debut de la hija de Michael Jackson | Tomada de la red

TIJUANA, B.C.- “Let Down” es el primer sencillo de Paris Jackson, hija de Michael Jackson, que presenta como solista.

La joven de 22 años, lanzará su disco debut “Wilted” que llegará al mercado el 13 de noviembre de la mano de Republic Récords.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La canción fue escrita por Paris con la producción de Andy Hill y la orquesta de Manchester, tema que estará acompañado por un video musical, se dice que este es un homenaje al desaparecido diseñador Alexander McQueen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

El estilo de este corte musical tiene un sonido folk alternativo, y dista del proyecto “The Soundflowers” que lanzó junto a su ahora exnovio Gabriel Glen.

Paris, es la única de sus hermanos, Prince y Bigi, que no vive con su abuela Katherine Jackson, ya que se salió de su casa a los 18 años.

