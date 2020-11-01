“Let Down”, el desolador debut de la hija de Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson lanzará su disco debut “Wilted” el 13 de noviembre con un sonido acústico definido como folk alternativo, muy distinto al de su padre.
TIJUANA, B.C.- “Let Down” es el primer sencillo de Paris Jackson, hija de Michael Jackson, que presenta como solista.
La joven de 22 años, lanzará su disco debut “Wilted” que llegará al mercado el 13 de noviembre de la mano de Republic Récords.
La canción fue escrita por Paris con la producción de Andy Hill y la orquesta de Manchester, tema que estará acompañado por un video musical, se dice que este es un homenaje al desaparecido diseñador Alexander McQueen.
El estilo de este corte musical tiene un sonido folk alternativo, y dista del proyecto “The Soundflowers” que lanzó junto a su ahora exnovio Gabriel Glen.
fucking stoked to announce that my first single as a solo artist, let down, will be released this friday. so thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music. words can not express the gratitude i have for andy hull, robert mcdowell, and dan hannon for bringing this song to life and taking it to a level i could have never imagined. and of course, the people here online who have been so kind and supportive and loving. this song means a lot to me because even though it’s a small part in a much larger story, i poured my heart and soul into it. this song is my baby and i’ve found so much hope and healing through creating this, and i hope it brings joy to others. presave will be in my bio, more exciting news to come !!
Paris, es la única de sus hermanos, Prince y Bigi, que no vive con su abuela Katherine Jackson, ya que se salió de su casa a los 18 años.
