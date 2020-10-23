Kim Kardashian revela los detalles de su emotiva fiesta de cumpleaños
La famosa contó que su familia recreó sus más especiales fiestas de cumpleaños.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Kim Kardashian cumplió 40 años y la mañana de este viernes recurrió a su cuenta oficial de Instagram para dar todos los detalles de lo que fue su gran e inolvidable fiesta de cumpleaños.
‘’Todo lo que puedo decir es ¡GUAU! Mi mamá y mis hermanas me dieron la fiesta sorpresa más épica que fue tan especial en mi corazón. Lo mostramos en E como un especial para que pudieran ver el detrás de escena de cómo fue realmente. Sabes que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial’’, escribió la famosa mientras compartía imágenes de su día.
Kim contó que si familia había optado por recrear todos sus cumpleaños especiales a lo largo de su vida, además de que reprodujeron todos los videos caseros en los que habían grabado dichos eventos.
‘’Recrearon la fiesta, los mismos globos, el mismo pastel, ¡todo! Mi papá grabó y documentó toda nuestra vida para que mostraran cada uno de los videos de mis cumpleaños en una pantalla grande detrás de la fiesta’’, expresó.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
La empresaria detalló que había entrado a una habitación donde la habían decorado como su primera fiesta de cumpleaños, incluso se podía ver el mismo pastel y a su papá deseándole un feliz primer cumpleaños.
‘’Luego, cuando entré en la habitación, terminé en mi segundo cumpleaños y luego en mi cuarto cumpleaños antes de mi décimo cumpleaños, donde mis hermanas hicieron exactamente el mismo baile que hicieron para mí cuando cumplí 10. Luego llegamos a mi fiesta de cumpleaños número 16, y mi mismo auto exacto estaba allí esperándome con los mismos globos exactos con el mismo pastel. Después de un tiempo, las cortinas se abrieron y las chicas del servicio de botellas salieron, que resultaron ser mis hermanas y recrearon el club nocturno Tao, donde pasé mis 30 años celebrando mis fiestas de cumpleaños’’, contó Kim.
‘’Todos y cada uno de los detalles relacionados con esto fueron muy especiales y siempre estaré agradecido con mi familia por tomarse el tiempo para armar esto para celebrar que cumplí 40 años’’, finalizó.
Cabe señalar que advirtió que estaría spameando a todos sus seguidores con muchas fotos y videos de dicho festejo.
