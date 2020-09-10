Katy Perry quiere ser mamá trabajadora
La cantante, quien acaba de darle la bienvenida a su primera hija, ya está pensando en trabajar en nueva música.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Katy Perry acaba de convertirse en madre, y aunque su prioridad siempre será su hija Daisy, dejó en claro que no quiere descuidar su carrera musical.
La cantante de “Fireworks”, quien acaba de recibir a su pequeña junto a su prometido, Orlando Bloom, desea equilibrar su maternidad como su rol de cantante internacional, por lo que ya está trabajando en sus próximos proyectos musicales y al mismo tiempo, atiende a su bebé.
Quiere sumergirse en la maternidad tanto como pueda, pero tampoco está poniendo su carrera en un segundo plano", dijo una fuente a US Weekly.
"Ya hay discusiones sobre próximos proyectos y trabajos (…) Katy y Orlando sí tienen ayuda con el bebé, pero Katy insiste en atender casi todas las necesidades del bebé ".
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Orlando Bloom tampoco quiere descuidar su carrera actoral, y al igual que Katy, quiere cuidar de su hija, pues el artista ya experimentó la paternidad con su hijo Flynn Christopher Bloom, a quien procreó con Miranda Kerr.
"Tiene planes de comenzar a viajar y trabajar pronto (..) está muy feliz por la paternidad y por ser padre de nuevo”, relató la fuente.
Mientras tanto, la pareja todavía espera poder fijar una fecha para su boda, luego de haberla pospuesto en varias ocasiones por la pandemia mundial del coronavirus.
