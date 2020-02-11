No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Jennifer Aniston luce cuerpazo a sus 51 años

La actriz presumió su figura en redes sociales.

Por El Imparcial

La actriz presumió su figura en redes sociales. | Instagram: jenniferaniston

La actriz Jennifer Aniston, conocida por su larga trayectoria actoral, sorprendió a sus seguidores al presumir su esbelta figura a sus 51 años de edad.

Aniston siempre ha sido considerada una de las mujeres más bellas del espectáculo y hoy, al cumplir 51 años, hace que varias jovencitas le envidien su sexy figura.

Compañeros de Jennifer la felicitaron por medio de sus redes sociales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday, Jenny!!!

Una publicación compartida por Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) el

