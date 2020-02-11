Jennifer Aniston luce cuerpazo a sus 51 años
La actriz presumió su figura en redes sociales.
La actriz Jennifer Aniston, conocida por su larga trayectoria actoral, sorprendió a sus seguidores al presumir su esbelta figura a sus 51 años de edad.
Aniston siempre ha sido considerada una de las mujeres más bellas del espectáculo y hoy, al cumplir 51 años, hace que varias jovencitas le envidien su sexy figura.
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. ����
Compañeros de Jennifer la felicitaron por medio de sus redes sociales.
Comentarios