Jennifer Aniston invita a no votar por Kanye West

La famosa además dio a conocer por quién votó ella.

Por El Imparcial

Jennifer Aniston da a conocer por quié votó.(Instagram.)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Jennifer Aniston ha cumplido con su deber cívico al votar en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020 e incluso ha dejado claro por quién votó.

La actriz compartió varias imágenes de ella mientras presentaba su boleta en una urna local y también se tomó una selfie con su calcomanía de “I Voted”.

“#IVOTED para Joe Biden y Kamala Harris. Dejé mi boleta y lo hice temprano. Voté por ellos porque ahora mismo este país está más dividido que nunca. En este momento, algunos hombres en el poder están decidiendo lo que las mujeres pueden y no pueden hacer con sus propios cuerpos. Nuestro actual presidente ha decidido que el racismo no es un problema. Él ha ignorado pública y repetidamente la ciencia ... demasiadas personas han muerto ”, escribió Jennifer.

“Les insto a que consideren realmente quién se verá más afectado por esta elección si nos mantenemos en el camino en el que estamos ahora ... sus hijas, la comunidad LGBTQ +, nuestros hermanos y hermanas negros, los ancianos con salud condiciones, y sus futuros hijos y nietos (que tendrán la tarea de salvar un planeta que nuestro liderazgo se niega a creer que está sufriendo). Todo esto no se trata de un candidato o un solo tema, se trata del futuro de este país y del mundo. Vote por la igualdad de derechos humanos, el amor y la decencia”, agregó.

No obstante, la famosa también hizo un llamado para quienes piensan votar por el rapero Kanye West.

"PD: no es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sé responsable”, finalizó.

