Jennifer Aniston invita a no votar por Kanye West
La famosa además dio a conocer por quién votó ella.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Jennifer Aniston ha cumplido con su deber cívico al votar en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020 e incluso ha dejado claro por quién votó.
La actriz compartió varias imágenes de ella mientras presentaba su boleta en una urna local y también se tomó una selfie con su calcomanía de “I Voted”.
“#IVOTED para Joe Biden y Kamala Harris. Dejé mi boleta y lo hice temprano. Voté por ellos porque ahora mismo este país está más dividido que nunca. En este momento, algunos hombres en el poder están decidiendo lo que las mujeres pueden y no pueden hacer con sus propios cuerpos. Nuestro actual presidente ha decidido que el racismo no es un problema. Él ha ignorado pública y repetidamente la ciencia ... demasiadas personas han muerto ”, escribió Jennifer.
“Les insto a que consideren realmente quién se verá más afectado por esta elección si nos mantenemos en el camino en el que estamos ahora ... sus hijas, la comunidad LGBTQ +, nuestros hermanos y hermanas negros, los ancianos con salud condiciones, y sus futuros hijos y nietos (que tendrán la tarea de salvar un planeta que nuestro liderazgo se niega a creer que está sufriendo). Todo esto no se trata de un candidato o un solo tema, se trata del futuro de este país y del mundo. Vote por la igualdad de derechos humanos, el amor y la decencia”, agregó.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early ���� I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️��⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible ����
No obstante, la famosa también hizo un llamado para quienes piensan votar por el rapero Kanye West.
"PD: no es divertido votar por Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sé responsable”, finalizó.
