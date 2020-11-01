Hijo de Naya Rivera heredó el talento artístico de su madre
En un de los clips se aprecia al niño bailando frente a una pantalla de televisión, en la que se proyecta el video de “Smooth Criminal”.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- En medio del proceso de superación por la pérdida de su madre, Josey, hijo de Naya Rivera y el actor Ryan Dorsey, se divierte bailando al ritmo de la música de su artista favorito, Michael Jackson.
En la cuenta de Instagram dedicada a la desaparecida estrella de “Glee”, Naya Rivera, su ex esposo Ryan Dorsey publicó varias historias del pequeño Josey, de 5 años de edad, realizando movimientos increíbles con música del “Rey del Pop”.
Uno de los clips que se quedó grabado en la bandeja de publicaciones es donde se aprecia al niño bailando frente a una pantalla de televisión, en la que se proyecta el video de “Smooth Criminal”, mismo que inspira al pequeño a realizar movimientos que sólo una persona con talento para el baile pudiera realizar.
La revista Quién mencionó que dicha melodía no fue el único número artístico de la noche, según publicó su papá, ya que el pequeño Josey ofreció todo un show con varios temas del reconocido cantante.
De inmediato, los seguidores y fanáticos de Naya Rivera reaccionaron a los videos del niño a quien compararon con su talentosa mamá, quien en uno de los episodios de la exitosa serie musical en la que participó (“Glee”) interpretó la misma canción.
No ha sido fácil sin Naya
El pasado 8 de julio se informó que la actriz Naya Rivera, había fallecido de asfixia por inmersión mientras se encontraba de paseo con su hijo Josey, en el Lago Piru, localizado en el Estado de California.
Dos meses después, Ryan Dorsey rompió el silencio acerca de la muerte de su ex esposa, quien se quedó con la custodia del hijo de ambos y subió un video a Instagram, en el que hablaba de su retoño y en varias ocasiones se le quebró la voz.
Aún así, el actor de la serie “The I-Land”, resaltó las cualidades del niño y el parecido que tenía con su madre, con quien llevaba una buena relación a pesar de haberse divorciado.
“Es un alma dulce, inteligente y cariñosa que, a la edad de cinco años, tiene que crecer tan rápido sin su madre. La vida se trata de buenos y malos momentos, pero con Josey aquí hace que los malos sean un poco menos, porque una parte de ti siempre estará con nosotros. Nunca olvidará de dónde vino. Te extrañamos. Siempre te amaremos. Te amo Meep”, escribió Dorsey en aquella ocasión para despedir a Naya.
