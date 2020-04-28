Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik esperan juntos su primer bebé
La pareja está pasando el confinamiento unida, tal y como lo dio a conocer Gigi en las fotos de su cumpleaños. Según fuentes cercanas, la modelo tiene 20 semanas.
Gigi Hadid está embarazada, y el padre no podía ser otro más que Zayn Malik, con quien mantiene una intermitente relación desde hace algún tiempo.
Fuentes cercanas a la familia confirmaron al medio TMZ que la modelo tiene aproximadamente 20 semanas de embarazo.
Todavía no han confirmado el sexo del bebé pero las familias de ambos están muy contentas.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ���� I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. �� Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ����������
Hace unos días la supermodelo compartió algunas fotos en su cuenta de Instagram con el ex integrante de One Direction, con quien pasó el fin de semana para celebrar su cumpleaños.
Su hermana, Bella, también asistió al festejo a lo cual Gigi comentó: “El día más dulce, celebrando mi cumpleaños 25 con mi familia de cuarentena”.
Durante esta pandemia, ella se encuentra viviendo estos días de confinamiento con su familia, en su granja de Pennsylvania, y obviamente Zayn se encuentra ahí también.
La pareja retomó su relación en diciembre pasado y posteriormente fueron captados muy enamorados en Nueva York, en enero de este año, confirmando su regreso.
Gigi Hadid y Zain Malik empezaron a salir en 2015 y anunciaron su ruptura en marzo de 2018. Pero tras estos dos años de rumores sobre que retomaban su romance ahora todo parece cierto… y es oficial.
Con información de TMZ
Comentarios