Espectáculos

Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik esperan juntos su primer bebé

La pareja está pasando el confinamiento unida, tal y como lo dio a conocer Gigi en las fotos de su cumpleaños. Según fuentes cercanas, la modelo tiene 20 semanas.

Por Redacción

Gigi Hadid está embarazada. | Tomada de la red

Gigi Hadid está embarazada, y el padre no podía ser otro más que Zayn Malik, con quien mantiene una intermitente relación desde hace algún tiempo.

Fuentes cercanas a la familia confirmaron al medio TMZ que la modelo tiene aproximadamente 20 semanas de embarazo.

Todavía no han confirmado el sexo del bebé pero las familias de ambos están muy contentas.

Hace unos días la supermodelo compartió algunas fotos en su cuenta de Instagram con el ex integrante de One Direction, con quien pasó el fin de semana para celebrar su cumpleaños.

Su hermana, Bella, también asistió al festejo a lo cual Gigi comentó: "El día más dulce, celebrando mi cumpleaños 25 con mi familia de cuarentena".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Durante esta pandemia, ella se encuentra viviendo estos días de confinamiento con su familia, en su granja de Pennsylvania, y obviamente Zayn se encuentra ahí también.

La pareja retomó su relación en diciembre pasado y posteriormente fueron captados muy enamorados en Nueva York, en enero de este año, confirmando su regreso.

Gigi Hadid y Zain Malik empezaron a salir en 2015 y anunciaron su ruptura en marzo de 2018. Pero tras estos dos años de rumores sobre que retomaban su romance ahora todo parece cierto… y es oficial.

Con información de TMZ

