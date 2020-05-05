Fallece madre de Amber Heard
Amber Heard comunicó la devastadora noticia y despidió a su madre.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La actriz Amber Heard compartió la devastadora noticia de que su madre lamentablemente falleció.
Mejor conocida por participar en la película de “Aquaman” y por ser expareja de Jhonny Depp, escribió un emotivo mensaje de despedida a su madre, Paige Heard.
“Estoy desconsolada y devastada más allá de lo creíble por la pérdida de mi madre, Paige Heard. Ella nos dejó demasiado temprano, dejando en nuestra memoria su alma hermosa y gentil. Se la extrañará desde lo más profundo de nuestros corazones para siempre. Su corazón abierto e inquebrantable la convirtió en la mujer más hermosa que había conocido. Es difícil de imaginar y aún más difícil de decir, pero me siento realmente afortunada de haber sido su hija y haber recibido el don de tener la luz que brilló sobre todos, caer sobre mí durante casi 34 años.”, escribió.
I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years. This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.
“Mera”, por su personaje en Aquaman, comentó que está en un momento doloroso pero que el recuerdo de su madre sobrevive en ella.
Heard agradeció en nombre de ella y su hermana Whit el apoyo y los mensajes que han recibido por parte de amigos y familiares.
Recientemente Amber estuvo envuelta en polémica al filtrarse prueba de que abusaba física y psicológicamente de Johnny Depp.
