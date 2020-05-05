No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Fallece madre de Amber Heard

Amber Heard comunicó la devastadora noticia y despidió a su madre.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

Amber Heard comunicó la devastadora noticia y despidió a su madre.(Instagram: amberheard)

Amber Heard comunicó la devastadora noticia y despidió a su madre. | Instagram: amberheard

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La actriz Amber Heard compartió la devastadora noticia de que su madre lamentablemente falleció.

Mejor conocida por participar en la película de “Aquaman” y por ser expareja de Jhonny Depp, escribió un emotivo mensaje de despedida a su madre, Paige Heard.

 

“Estoy desconsolada y devastada más allá de lo creíble por la pérdida de mi madre, Paige Heard. Ella nos dejó demasiado temprano, dejando en nuestra memoria su alma hermosa y gentil. Se la extrañará desde lo más profundo de nuestros corazones para siempre. Su corazón abierto e inquebrantable la convirtió en la mujer más hermosa que había conocido. Es difícil de imaginar y aún más difícil de decir, pero me siento realmente afortunada de haber sido su hija y haber recibido el don de tener la luz que brilló sobre todos, caer sobre mí durante casi 34 años.”, escribió.

 

“Mera”, por su personaje en Aquaman, comentó que está en un momento doloroso pero que el recuerdo de su madre sobrevive en ella.

Heard agradeció en nombre de ella y su hermana Whit el apoyo y los mensajes que han recibido por parte de amigos y familiares.

Recientemente Amber estuvo envuelta en polémica al filtrarse prueba de que abusaba física y psicológicamente de Johnny Depp.

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota
  • Amber Heard

Comentarios