FOTO: Grupo liderado por ex integrante de Blink-182 afirma que tiene material de nave extraterrestre

En julio, la organización del rockero DeLonge hizo una afirmación similar sobre su investigación.

Por El Imparcial

LOS ÁNGELES.-Un grupo de cazadores alienígenas liderados por un ex rockero punk afirman que han encontrado evidencia de ovnis.

La organización estadounidense, financiada por el ex cantante de Blink-182 Tom DeLonge, dice que ha adquirido "material exótico" de lo que podría ser una nave espacial extraterrestre.

DeLonge, de California, cofundó el grupo To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences en 2017 con el objetivo de investigar extraterrestres.

El equipo mejoró las imágenes clasificadas de ovnis grabados por pilotos estadounidenses que fueron confirmados como reales por la Marina de los EU a principios de este mes.

En declaraciones al New York Times, un portavoz del grupo hizo una tentadora provocación de su próxima gran primicia.

 

Un periodista preguntó si el equipo había obtenido "muestras de materiales exóticos de ovnis".

El portavoz respondió: "Ciertamente".

No se dieron más detalles, por lo que no está del todo claro de qué "material" estaban hablando.

En julio, la organización del rockero DeLonge hizo una afirmación similar sobre su investigación.

 

La cuenta de Twitter del grupo escribió que los investigadores habían adquirido "materiales potencialmente exóticos con propiedades que no provienen de ninguna aplicación militar o comercial existente".

To the Stars Academy aún no ha proporcionado pruebas para respaldar esta afirmación.

Lo que hemos estado haciendo es tratar de encontrar a las personas más calificadas en las instituciones más respetables para realizar análisis científicos", dijo al Times Luis Elizondo, director de seguridad global y programas especiales para el grupo de DeLonge.

"Ese análisis científico incluye el análisis físico, incluye el análisis molecular y químico y, en última instancia, incluye el análisis nuclear".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elizondo dijo que el equipo no tiene prisa por publicar su investigación.

Con información de The SUN
 

