FOTO: Grupo liderado por ex integrante de Blink-182 afirma que tiene material de nave extraterrestre
En julio, la organización del rockero DeLonge hizo una afirmación similar sobre su investigación.
LOS ÁNGELES.-Un grupo de cazadores alienígenas liderados por un ex rockero punk afirman que han encontrado evidencia de ovnis.
La organización estadounidense, financiada por el ex cantante de Blink-182 Tom DeLonge, dice que ha adquirido "material exótico" de lo que podría ser una nave espacial extraterrestre.
DeLonge, de California, cofundó el grupo To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences en 2017 con el objetivo de investigar extraterrestres.
The US Gov has ADMITTED that UFOs are “REAL” and I understand the significance and implications of this confirmation- also how this may affect one’s personal views of humanity, as well as their own personal views on life - The journey from “skeptic” to “believer” is long and difficult path, as it should be. Please then, also consider what we at TO THE STARS ACADEMY have been saying (consistently) for 24 months, in parallel to the videos being released, about our acquisition of PHYSICAL EVIDENCE of a crashed UNIDENTIFIED AERIAL VEHICLE. These pieces already show attributes of EXTREMELY ANOMALOUS ENGINEERING and our continued scientific study over the past year with the @tothestarsacademy “A.D.A.M. Project” is pointing to what we believe will yield NUMEROUS potential Aerospace breakthroughs. Yes, we also look forward to the next revelation that may very well be within our Aerospace Division at @tothestarsacademy. DIRECT INVESTMENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ONCE AGAIN AT https://linktr.ee/tothestarsacademy
El equipo mejoró las imágenes clasificadas de ovnis grabados por pilotos estadounidenses que fueron confirmados como reales por la Marina de los EU a principios de este mes.
“The structure & composition of these materials are not from any known existing military or commercial application,” says COO Steve Justice "we are focusing on verifiable facts and working to develop independent scientific proof of the materials' properties & attributes." pic.twitter.com/GUbPBSPl7M— To The Stars Academy (@TTSAcademy) July 25, 2019
En declaraciones al New York Times, un portavoz del grupo hizo una tentadora provocación de su próxima gran primicia.
Un periodista preguntó si el equipo había obtenido "muestras de materiales exóticos de ovnis".
El portavoz respondió: "Ciertamente".
No se dieron más detalles, por lo que no está del todo claro de qué "material" estaban hablando.
En julio, la organización del rockero DeLonge hizo una afirmación similar sobre su investigación.
La cuenta de Twitter del grupo escribió que los investigadores habían adquirido "materiales potencialmente exóticos con propiedades que no provienen de ninguna aplicación militar o comercial existente".
NEW ARTICLE IN RESPONSE TO THE US NAVY’s RECENT ADMISSION THAT UFO’s ARE REAL — “How Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Became a U.F.O. Researcher” NEW ARTICLE on the @nytimes — Joined with @tothestarsacademy’s LUIS ELIZONDO (FMR. Head of Pentagon’s UFO Program, and now To The Stars Academy’s Head of Global Security and Special Programs) link in bio
To the Stars Academy aún no ha proporcionado pruebas para respaldar esta afirmación.
Lo que hemos estado haciendo es tratar de encontrar a las personas más calificadas en las instituciones más respetables para realizar análisis científicos", dijo al Times Luis Elizondo, director de seguridad global y programas especiales para el grupo de DeLonge.
"Ese análisis científico incluye el análisis físico, incluye el análisis molecular y químico y, en última instancia, incluye el análisis nuclear".
Elizondo dijo que el equipo no tiene prisa por publicar su investigación.
Con información de The SUN
Comentarios