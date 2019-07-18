Espectáculos

Eiza González habla sobre los retos del 'whiteness' en Hollywood

La actriz habla abiertamente del problema que le genera no ser lo suficientemente blanca ni lo suficientemente 'étnica', al momento de conseguir papeles.

Por El Imparcial

Eiza señaló estar estereotipada en personajes latinos sexys.(Instagram/Eiza González.)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- En medio de su promoción de la película ‘‘Fast & Furios: Hobbs & Shaw’’ Eiza González concedió una entrevista a la revista ‘Who What Wear’ en donde habló lo que es ser una actriz latina en Estados Unidos.  

La actriz dio a conocer lo duro que ha sido abrirse camino en Hollywood por el simple hecho de ser latina, su relación es de amor-odio por todo lo que ha tenido que pasar para conseguir papeles. 

 

Eiza señaló estar estereotipada en personajes latinos sexys, hecho que espera cambiar en un futuro. También aseguró que en algunos casos su origen le habría provocado problemas, pues en muchos casos necesitaba llevar exámenes de ADN en los que demostrara que tenia al menos 2% de la etnia a la que se buscaba representar, para así poder audicionar e interpretar a personajes latinos.

González comenta que el hecho de no ser lo suficientemente ‘blanca’ ni lo suficientemente ‘étnica’ le ha causado crisis de identidad, por las que incluso tuvo que ir a terapia para superarlo. 

En su cuenta de Instagram publicó un fragmento de la entrevista en donde agrega que el hecho de tener que aceptar roles pequeños es como dar pasos lentos en su carrera pero al menos se mantiene fiel así misma.

‘‘He tenido que asumir varios roles más pequeños para interpretar algo que no esté relacionado con mi origen o mi origen étnico. Son esos sacrificios los que tardarán más en alcanzar mi meta soñada, pero me siento fiel a mí mismo’’.
 

