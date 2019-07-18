Eiza González habla sobre los retos del 'whiteness' en Hollywood
La actriz habla abiertamente del problema que le genera no ser lo suficientemente blanca ni lo suficientemente 'étnica', al momento de conseguir papeles.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- En medio de su promoción de la película ‘‘Fast & Furios: Hobbs & Shaw’’ Eiza González concedió una entrevista a la revista ‘Who What Wear’ en donde habló lo que es ser una actriz latina en Estados Unidos.
La actriz dio a conocer lo duro que ha sido abrirse camino en Hollywood por el simple hecho de ser latina, su relación es de amor-odio por todo lo que ha tenido que pasar para conseguir papeles.
Eiza señaló estar estereotipada en personajes latinos sexys, hecho que espera cambiar en un futuro. También aseguró que en algunos casos su origen le habría provocado problemas, pues en muchos casos necesitaba llevar exámenes de ADN en los que demostrara que tenia al menos 2% de la etnia a la que se buscaba representar, para así poder audicionar e interpretar a personajes latinos.
@whowhatwear I’m Mexican, I was born in Mexico, and I’m absolutely proud of who I am,” González says, “but when it’s used against me [say, by forcing her into only one type of role], I enter an identity crisis. Who am I supposed to be?” González says the stress of having jobs she desperately wanted slip through her fingers because of her heritage has taken a toll on her mental health. “I actually had to go to therapy over this,” she tells me. “It’s hard to be so vulnerable, to open yourself up to a room, only to have them hold something against you that you can’t change.” As long as whiteness enjoys its default status in Hollywood, then most of the “diversity” we see on screen will come in the form of these problematic clichés.
González comenta que el hecho de no ser lo suficientemente ‘blanca’ ni lo suficientemente ‘étnica’ le ha causado crisis de identidad, por las que incluso tuvo que ir a terapia para superarlo.
En su cuenta de Instagram publicó un fragmento de la entrevista en donde agrega que el hecho de tener que aceptar roles pequeños es como dar pasos lentos en su carrera pero al menos se mantiene fiel así misma.
@whowhatwear Now, actresses like González, who aren’t white enough to enjoy the privilege of whiteness in Hollywood or (evidently) ethnic enough for loads of other roles, find themselves in a perplexing position. González puts it to me like this: “If [an actor] gets a chance, but they’re not representing who they’re supposed to, then they’re canceled, or they’re taking jobs from someone else. Cancel culture is brutal. So, I’m not going to lie, I get confused. Because art is subjective. It’s not politically correct. But I also truly want people to feel included. How do we get to that point? It’s complicated.” It’s scary times to pick roles. You don’t want to be the actress who plays into cliches and perpetuate what we fight against, but also if you don’t then you don’t get roles relevant enough or big enough on screen. I’ve had to take several smaller roles in order to play something unrelated to my background or my ethnicity. It’s those sacrifices that will take longer to get to my dream goal but I feel true to myself.
‘‘He tenido que asumir varios roles más pequeños para interpretar algo que no esté relacionado con mi origen o mi origen étnico. Son esos sacrificios los que tardarán más en alcanzar mi meta soñada, pero me siento fiel a mí mismo’’.
