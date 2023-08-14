Ed Sheeran sorprende a fanáticos en tienda de Lego
Se ofreció a pagar el producto por una fan y después cantó Lego House.
TIJUANA.- Ed Sheeran ha sorprendido a sus fans haciendo acto de presencia en una tienda de Lego en el Mall Of America en Minneapolis, uno de los centros comerciales más concurridos de la ciudad.
@edsheeranWent to the Mall of America to work in the Lego store / hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!! ♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran
El cantante portó el uniforme característico de los empleados y se presentó ante los clientes como un ¨especialista en construcciones¨ y ofreció asistirlos en sus necesidades.
En un video compartido en redes sociales, se aprecia al cantante pagando un producto por una fan.
@noellephilippe When @Ed Sheeran buys your legos for you! What an amazing experience! Completely shocked had no clue he was even at the lego store! I just wanted legos! Thanks Ed for the legos, the concert tickets and the most amazing day of my life! #edsheeran #subtract #multiactiontour #lego #legohouseedsheeran ♬ original sound - Noelle Philippe
Después el cantante deleitó a todos con una presentación acústica de su canción ´Lego House´.
@nicole.este @Ed Sheeran Playing Lego House at the Lego store. Love to see it #edsheeran #mallofamerica #legostore #minnesota #minneapolis #bloomington #edsheeranperformance #legohouseedsheeran #legohouse #legostore ♬ original sound - nicole
