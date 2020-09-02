Dwyane Johnson "La Roca" dio positivo a Covid-19
El actor confirmó en Instagram que él, su esposa y sus hijas se contagiaron de coronavirus.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El actor Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como “La Roca”, reveló que él y su familia dieron positivo a coronavirus.
El actor de 48 años compartió en Instagram que él, su esposa, Lauren y sus hijas Jasmine, de 4, y Tiana, de 2, estuvieron enfermos de Covid-19, aunque afortunadamente, ahora se sienten mejor.
En un video, explicó la situación de su familia y calificó la experiencia como una de las más difíciles que ha enfrentado en su vida.
Mi esposa Lauren y mis dos niñas y yo, todos hemos dado positivo por Covid-19 ", comenzó Johnson en su mensaje de video, compartido en Instagram.
Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ �� #controlthecontrollables
"Puedo decirles que esta ha sido una de las cosas más desafiantes y difíciles que hemos tenido que soportar como familia, y también para mí personalmente", continuó. "Y he pasado por algunas tonterías en el pasado".
Johnson dijo que enfermarse de Covid-19 ha sido muy diferente a todo lo que ha enfrentado tanto como actor como luchador profesional, y que por el momento su prioridad es cuidar de su familia.
"Dar positivo por COVID-19 es muy diferente a superar lesiones desagradables, ser desalojado o incluso estar en quiebra, lo que he estado más de unas pocas veces (…) por ahora, mi prioridad número uno es proteger siempre a mi familia. Y proteger a mis hijos, a mis seres queridos ", continuó.
Johnson dijo que él y su familia contrajeron el virus de amigos cercanos a su familia, y lamentó que su esposa e hijas también se hayan enfermado.
"Desearía que fuera solo yo quien dio positivo, pero no fue así, fue toda mi familia, así que esta fue una verdadera patada en el estómago. Pero estoy feliz de decirles que nosotros como familia somos fuertes”, agregó.
Decidió culminar el video con una noticia que tranquilizó más a sus fans: Que él y su familia ya superaron el coronavirus.
“Estamos en el otro extremo, estamos en el otro lado. Ya no somos contagiosos y, gracias a Dios, estamos sanos (...) hemos superado el COVID-19 de forma más fuerte y saludable", remató.
