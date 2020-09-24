Disneyland dedica un emotivo mural a Chadwick Boseman
Downtown Disney en Anaheim inauguró un mural en honor al fallecido actor de “Black Panther”.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El mundo sigue llorando la pérdida de Chadwick Boseman, actor mundialmente conocido por dar vida a “T’Challa/Black Panther” en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.
En esta ocasión, DIsney pone su “granito de arena” para recordar al intérprete que murió el 28 de agosto a causa del cáncer de colon.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
El parque Disneyland de Anaheim inauguró el día de hoy conmovedor mural de Chadwick Boseman, que muestra a la fallecida estrella de Marvel dando el saludo de Wakanda a un joven fan que porta una máscara de "Pantera Negra".
La poderosa obra de arte se encuentra en Downtown Disney, a las afueras de Disneyland Anaheim, y fue una creación de Nikkolas Smith.
"Es un momento de cierre completo para mí: Mis dos últimos proyectos como Imagineer de Disney el verano pasado fueron trabajar en el proyecto del Hospital de Niños y el Campus de los Avengers", escribió Smith en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. �� It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland ��✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI
El niño del mural parece llevar una bata de hospital, pues cabe recordar que Chadwick pasó mucho tiempo visitando niños enfermos de cáncer mientras luchaba silenciosamente contra la
"Para millones de niños, T'Challa era una leyenda más grande que la vida, y no había nadie más digno para llenar esos zapatos que Chadwick Boseman".
