No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y enterate de todo

Espectáculos

Disneyland dedica un emotivo mural a Chadwick Boseman

Downtown Disney en Anaheim inauguró un mural en honor al fallecido actor de “Black Panther”.

Avatar del

Por Amelia Obregón

En el mural, aparece Chadwick Boseman haciendo su icónico saludo de Wakanda a un niño con cáncer.(Tomada de la red)

En el mural, aparece Chadwick Boseman haciendo su icónico saludo de Wakanda a un niño con cáncer. | Tomada de la red

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El mundo sigue llorando la pérdida de Chadwick Boseman, actor mundialmente conocido por dar vida a “T’Challa/Black Panther” en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.


En esta ocasión, DIsney pone su “granito de arena” para recordar al intérprete que murió el 28 de agosto a causa del cáncer de colon.

 


El parque Disneyland de Anaheim inauguró el día de hoy conmovedor mural de Chadwick Boseman, que muestra a la fallecida estrella de Marvel dando el saludo de Wakanda a un joven fan que porta una máscara de "Pantera Negra".


La poderosa obra de arte se encuentra en Downtown Disney, a las afueras de Disneyland Anaheim, y fue una creación de Nikkolas Smith.

 


"Es un momento de cierre completo para mí: Mis dos últimos proyectos como Imagineer de Disney el verano pasado fueron trabajar en el proyecto del Hospital de Niños y el Campus de los Avengers", escribió Smith en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.


El niño del mural parece llevar una bata de hospital, pues cabe recordar que Chadwick pasó mucho tiempo visitando niños enfermos de cáncer mientras luchaba silenciosamente contra la 


"Para millones de niños, T'Challa era una leyenda más grande que la vida, y no había nadie más digno para llenar esos zapatos que Chadwick Boseman".
 

Google News Síguenos en dando clic a la estrella
Más sobre este tema
En esta nota
  • Chadwick Boseman

Comentarios