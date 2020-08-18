De actor a apicultor: Chris Hemsworth
Durante la pandemia varios famosos han aprendido otros oficios como modo de entretenimiento y para subsistir durante el confinamiento.
AUSTRALIA.- Chris Hemsworth siempre se ha destacado por siempre estar muy comprometido con el medio ambiente, por eso desarrolló en su jardín un revolucionario sistema de recolección de miel.
El deporte es una de sus pasiones del actor, pero durante este tiempo de confinamiento debido a la pandemia de Coronavirus, Hemsworth descubrió una nueva pasión.
Aunque el confinamiento por la propagación de la pandemia en Australia no fue tan estricta como en otros países, el actor ha aprovechado el tiempo para aprender una actividad que además ayuda a cuidar el medio ambiente: la apicultura.
De acuerdo con The Hollywood Reporter, el actor tiene dos colmenas en su patio trasero y forma parte de Flow Hive, un revolucionario sistema de recolección de miel.
Se trata de una colmena diseñada para permitir que la miel se extraiga de manera sencilla girando una palanca. La colmena no tiene que abrirse y las abejas no se molestan como en la extracción normal.
El actor pudo desarrollar esta actividad bajo la asesoría de "Flow Hive", con quienes se puso en contacto para donar miles de dólares para financiar más de 75 mil colmenas en más de 130 países alrededor del mundo.
Además. el actor involucró a toda su familia en esta actividad y juntos cosechan la miel de una manera orgánica y ecológica. "Tenemos nuestra propia azúcar durante un año gracias a nuestras dos colmenas", comentó Hemsworth sobre su nueva afición.
