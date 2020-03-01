Dayanara Torres celebra que le está ganando al cáncer
Fue en redes sociales, donde la guapa modelo enseñó su casa la cual estaba llena de globos, chocolates y también estaban las pulseras hospitalarias que utilizó durante sus tratamientos.
LOS ÁNGELES.-Con una enorme fiesta, Dayanara Torres celebró que está ganando la lucha contra el cáncer de piel.
"Debo decir que... cáncer, lo intentaste. Ahora lárgate de mi vida". Gracias a todos mis amigos y familiares que me acompañaron a mis 18 tratamientos,“ dijo Dayanara.
"Debo decir que... ... cancer, lo INTENTASTE. Ahora LARGATE de mi VIDA!!!" �������������������������������������� . GRACIAS a todos mis amigos y familiares que me acompañaron a mis 18 tratamientos. Lela mi #ReinaMadre mis hermanos @josetorresjowie & Ricky & @jinny_torres @gabaroses @paulanthonylove @realizzz @joyce_giraud @yldefonsolopez @mariamendezmeme @victorialamala @nunupictures @evita630 @jenniferjnieman @salomedayanac @omarcruzphoto @carneyod2019 @y_1784 @michelleebassali @sunnysidekylie & mis hijos @cris_muniz_torres @xdamn_ramx #AGRADECIDA por #Siempre Gracias por NUNCA dejarme sola... ✨����✨����✨����✨����✨����✨����✨ . y a todos los q me escribieron texteando me sus buenos deseos, siempre dejándome saber que pensaban en mi y oraban por mi recuperación... Los Amo! ��Debbie Rosado, Alex Muñiz, @jodi_robin62 Julie Pierangeli, Isabelle @edelgadopr Tio Doel, Titi Gladys, Carmen Rivera, mi Nina Iris, Tio Felipe, Titi Gloria, Estella Cabrera, Melissa Romero, @stellanolasco @bettymartinez_75 mi @karlamonroig @olgatanonofficial @bkstainless1 @doctorcampos @alexoficial @yosoymolusco @maitalmakeup @beaucaspersmart @barriocultural @zulemaarroyofarley @melissamitro @biancapamelamarroquin @zulemaforero Monty, Elis, and sooooo many more!!! Always texting me a little reminder that will always lift up my spirits... . ��PS. A finales de Marzo sabré si estoy cleared cuando todos los exámenes (MRI, PET & CITI) come back negativos����
La puertorriqueña reveló el año pasado que padecía melanoma.
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. �� Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. �� My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself... after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. ���� �� I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! �� But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwareness
"Les cuento la triste noticia de que tengo cáncer en la piel, melanoma", reveló en un video.
"Por un área y un lunar que apareció (en una pierna) y que no le presté atención (...) Después de una biopsia y una segunda cirugía, este pasado martes, los resultados lamentablemente fueron positivos", explicó.
