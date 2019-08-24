Camila Cabello prefiere permanecer alejada de las redes
La cantante reflexionó sobre el porqué evita usar las redes sociales.
MÉXICO.- Camila Cabello tiene más de 38 millones de seguidores de Instagram, sin embargo, a pesar de su enorme base de admiradores, Camila Cabello preferiría permanecer fuera de línea tanto como pueda.
La cantante, de 22 años, reveló en una selfie reflexiva que evita usar Instagram en un esfuerzo por evitar leer comentarios negativos.
En cuanto a su cuenta de Instagram, la estrella del pop dijo el viernes: “Realmente quería enviar amor a todos los presentes, no voy a las redes sociales porque no es bueno para mí, afectado por lo que la gente dice aquí, así que simplemente no los leo”.
Sin embargo, ella sabe que tiene el poder de hacer un cambio positivo.
Camila compartió una técnica de respiración que usaba cuando estaba demasiado atrapada en sus pensamientos.
“¡Pero estoy totalmente consciente de que puedo usar esta plataforma para ayudar a las personas, incluso en pequeñas formas! ¡Entonces a cualquiera que esté luchando aquí, lo que todos hacemos a veces porque somos humanos! Recomiendo tomar cinco minutos de tu día para respirar.”
Ella explicó: “He estado haciendo esto últimamente y me ha ayudado mucho, no entendía la meditación antes, o el concepto de solo notar tu respiración, pero lo he estado haciendo en los últimos meses y puedo sentir que la calidad de mi vida está mejorando”.
“Solía vivir tanto en mi cabeza, constantemente atrapada en mi pensamiento excesivo en lugar del momento presente, y últimamente volviendo a la respiración y concentrándome en eso me pone de nuevo en mi cuerpo y de nuevo en el presente y me ayuda mucho”.
“Inhala durante cinco segundos por la nariz y exhala durante cinco segundos por la boca, y concéntrate en tu respiración y en cómo se siente al entrar y salir de la nariz. Hazlo tres veces al día y cada vez que te sientas abrumado.
Really wanted to send love to everyone on here - I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it- but I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways! so to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe. I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, i didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving - I used to live so much in my head , constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment- and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much. Take five minutes out of your day today to just inhale for 5 seconds through your nose , and exhale for 5 seconds through your mouth - and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils . Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes - I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys!!!! Anyway, LOVE YOU!!!! See you soon ��������
Comentarios