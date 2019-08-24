Camila Cabello prefiere permanecer alejada de las redes

MÉXICO.- Camila Cabello tiene más de 38 millones de seguidores de Instagram, sin embargo, a pesar de su enorme base de admiradores, Camila Cabello preferiría permanecer fuera de línea tanto como pueda.

La cantante, de 22 años, reveló en una selfie reflexiva que evita usar Instagram en un esfuerzo por evitar leer comentarios negativos.

En cuanto a su cuenta de Instagram, la estrella del pop dijo el viernes: “Realmente quería enviar amor a todos los presentes, no voy a las redes sociales porque no es bueno para mí, afectado por lo que la gente dice aquí, así que simplemente no los leo”.

Sin embargo, ella sabe que tiene el poder de hacer un cambio positivo.

Camila compartió una técnica de respiración que usaba cuando estaba demasiado atrapada en sus pensamientos.

“¡Pero estoy totalmente consciente de que puedo usar esta plataforma para ayudar a las personas, incluso en pequeñas formas! ¡Entonces a cualquiera que esté luchando aquí, lo que todos hacemos a veces porque somos humanos! Recomiendo tomar cinco minutos de tu día para respirar.”

Ella explicó: “He estado haciendo esto últimamente y me ha ayudado mucho, no entendía la meditación antes, o el concepto de solo notar tu respiración, pero lo he estado haciendo en los últimos meses y puedo sentir que la calidad de mi vida está mejorando”.

“Solía vivir tanto en mi cabeza, constantemente atrapada en mi pensamiento excesivo en lugar del momento presente, y últimamente volviendo a la respiración y concentrándome en eso me pone de nuevo en mi cuerpo y de nuevo en el presente y me ayuda mucho”.

“Inhala durante cinco segundos por la nariz y exhala durante cinco segundos por la boca, y concéntrate en tu respiración y en cómo se siente al entrar y salir de la nariz. Hazlo tres veces al día y cada vez que te sientas abrumado.