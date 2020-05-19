No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Britney Spears confiesa que se sentía como “patito feo” mientras crecía

Britney confesó cual era una de sus más grandes inseguridades.

Por El Imparcial

Britney confesó cual era una de sus más grandes inseguridades.(Instagram: britneyspears)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Britney Spears publicó en su cuenta personal de Instagram una tierna selfie, donde aparece con una blusa azul y blanca, dos collares de gargantilla y su cabello recogido.

“Sé que necesito fleco!!!!! ¡¿Quién hubiera pensado que el flequillo podría hacerte lucir muuuucho más joven?!?!” escribió.

 

La cantante expuso que cuando era niña tenía un gran problema con exponer su frente ya que no se consideraba bonita para mostrar su frente

Además, la interprete de “Toxic” explicó que dicha inseguridad surgió porque veía a las chicas de los concursos de belleza y creía que ella no era lo suficientemente bella para competir con ellas.

 

“Tenía los dientes feos y me sentía como un patito feo. Fui a una agencia de modelos, pero yo no era lo suficientemente bonita, así que fui a casa y dije, ‘tal vez pueda ser como las chicas mayores y mostrar mi frente’ !!!! hice y parecía taaaaan mal pero pensé fue precioso !!!!”, continuó. 

La “princesa del pop” confesó que cuando tiene fleco, siente que está “protegida”.

