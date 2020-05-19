Britney Spears confiesa que se sentía como “patito feo” mientras crecía
Britney confesó cual era una de sus más grandes inseguridades.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Britney Spears publicó en su cuenta personal de Instagram una tierna selfie, donde aparece con una blusa azul y blanca, dos collares de gargantilla y su cabello recogido.
“Sé que necesito fleco!!!!! ¡¿Quién hubiera pensado que el flequillo podría hacerte lucir muuuucho más joven?!?!” escribió.
I know I need bangs ���� !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday .... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, "maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead" !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous �� !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️���� !!!
La cantante expuso que cuando era niña tenía un gran problema con exponer su frente ya que no se consideraba bonita para mostrar su frente
Además, la interprete de “Toxic” explicó que dicha inseguridad surgió porque veía a las chicas de los concursos de belleza y creía que ella no era lo suficientemente bella para competir con ellas.
“Tenía los dientes feos y me sentía como un patito feo. Fui a una agencia de modelos, pero yo no era lo suficientemente bonita, así que fui a casa y dije, ‘tal vez pueda ser como las chicas mayores y mostrar mi frente’ !!!! hice y parecía taaaaan mal pero pensé fue precioso !!!!”, continuó.
La “princesa del pop” confesó que cuando tiene fleco, siente que está “protegida”.
