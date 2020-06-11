No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Espectáculos

Así presume Jennifer Lopez sus glúteos en leggins

La cantante sabe cómo lucir esta popular prenda.

Avatar del

Por El Imparcial

Jennifer Lopez y sus fotos más llamativas en leggins.

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Jennifer López, ademas de ser muy conocida por su talento, también lo es por su belleza y físico, en especial sus glúteos, los cuales incluso se dice que tiene asegurados por una millonaria cantidad.

La famosa llama mucho la atención de los paparazzis y medios cuando decide aparecer en ajustados leggins, ‘’La Diva del Bronx’’, definitivamente sabe cómo lucir su escultural figura dentro de esta famosa prenda deportiva.

Han sido muchas las ocasiones en las que la cantante ha dejado sin aliento a más de una persona al verla camino al gimnasio o simplemente al mercado con uno de ellos.

De varios colores, con estampado o lisos, Jennifer los ha lucido de todos los estilos y es que, sinceramente, no existe alguno que le pueda quedar mal a la celebridad que presume de una excelente condición física. A continuación te dejamos una prueba de ello.

