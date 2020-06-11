Así presume Jennifer Lopez sus glúteos en leggins
La cantante sabe cómo lucir esta popular prenda.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Jennifer López, ademas de ser muy conocida por su talento, también lo es por su belleza y físico, en especial sus glúteos, los cuales incluso se dice que tiene asegurados por una millonaria cantidad.
La famosa llama mucho la atención de los paparazzis y medios cuando decide aparecer en ajustados leggins, ‘’La Diva del Bronx’’, definitivamente sabe cómo lucir su escultural figura dentro de esta famosa prenda deportiva.
Han sido muchas las ocasiones en las que la cantante ha dejado sin aliento a más de una persona al verla camino al gimnasio o simplemente al mercado con uno de ellos.
De varios colores, con estampado o lisos, Jennifer los ha lucido de todos los estilos y es que, sinceramente, no existe alguno que le pueda quedar mal a la celebridad que presume de una excelente condición física. A continuación te dejamos una prueba de ello.
Perfection together @arod @jlo - - - - - - - - #arod #alexrodriguez #jlo #jenniferlopez #jlover #jlobooty #jlobootyqueen #jrod #ramona #secondact #hustlers #onthe6 #allihave #fun #style #food #smile #ny #nyc #nyx #newyorkcity #newyork #love #instagood #beautiful #Beauty #insta #photooftheday #fashion #happy
throw up your hands if you love a big booty���� ★ ★ ★ #jenniferlopez #jlo #jlopez #jrod #jloarod #onthe6 #jlovegas #jlover #jlovers #jenniferlopezforever #jloforever #jloverforever #jloverfamily #allihave #allihavefinal15 #jlostyle #jlofashion #jennyfromtheblock #secondact #hustlers #hustlersmovie #theboynextdoor #maya #ramona #claire #emmemuniz #maxmuniz #worldofdance #worldofdanceagain #wod
Jennifer Lopez 50, was spotted looking extra festive when she exited a gym session wearing a shiny red sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings in Miami. She finished off the look with sunglasses and The Kooples’ Slick White High-Top Trainers ($325) that read “Finesse” and “Tighten up” across the straps. J.Lo, whose rock-hard abs were on full display, was also holding onto one of her signature bedazzled Starbucks cups. www.youngtribune.com (��:AM/ SplashNews) . . . . . . . #jlo #jlofashion #jlostyle #jlostyledaily #jlodailystyle #jloworkout #jlogymsession #jlosportsbra #jloleggings #thekooples #finesse #tightenup#jlostarbuckscup #celebritiesnews #celebritiesfashion #celebritiesmakeup #miami #fashiondailytips #dailyfashiontips #styletips #Starbuckscups #jenniferlopez #jloalex #shinyredsportsbra #shinyred
@jlo spotted wearing #glitterleggings steal the deal at @shewarehouse for just $54.99�� #JenniferLopez #workout #glam #glitter check out our #website link posted in our bio #ombreglitter #glitterombre #leggings #jloleggings shewarehouse.com #love #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #cute #tbt #like4like #followme #friends #repost #nature #girl #fun #style #smile #food
������ • • • #jenniferlopez #jenniferlopezbooty #jenniferlopezforever #jenniferlopezstyle #jenniferlopezfan #jenniferlopezass #cutest #lover #lovequotes #lovea #likeforfollow #liker #likelike #likeaversion #likea #famous_team #famouslly #famousquotes #famouspeople #famousartist1 #bööty #bootyburn #latinabooty #jloxniyamasol #jlopez #jlosexy #jloxkohls #followforfollowback #followers #following
❤️❤️ • • • #jenniferlopez #jenniferlopezbooty #jenniferlopezforever #jenniferlopezstyle #jenniferlopezfan #jenniferlopezass #cutest #lover #lovequotes #lovea #likeforfollow #liker #likelike #likeaversion #likea #famous_team #famouslly #famousquotes #famouspeople #famousartist1 #bööty #bootyburn #latinabooty #jloxniyamasol #jlopez #jlosexy #jloxkohls #followforfollowback #followers #following
Comentarios