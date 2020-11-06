Así luce Kris Jenner a sus 65 años
El pasado 5 de noviembre, Kris Jenner cumplió 65 años de edad y sus tres hijas mayores le dejaron un mensaje de felicitación en sus redes sociales.
LOS ÁNGELES, California.- Sin duda alguna, Kris Jenner pudiera ser una de las mujeres más famosas e influyentes de Estados Unidos, quien ha creado un gran imperio en muy pocos años, partiendo del su reality show familia “Keeping Up Whit The Kardashians”.
Tal programa de televisión ha traído muchas bendiciones para cada uno de los integrantes y pudimos constatar quién realmente llevaba las riendas de la familia convirtiéndolo en un matriarcado que lanzó al estrellato a sus hijas y sus familias.
Tales dotes de inteligencia, tenacidad y belleza, fueron reconocidos ayer por sus tres hijas mayores: Kim, Kourtney y Khloé, quienes la felicitaron por haber llegado a su cumpleaños 65 tan radiante y exitosa.
¡¡¡¡¡Mamá!!!!! ¡Hoy tienes 65 años y nunca te ves mejor! ¡Sinceramente, no sé cómo lo haces! ¡Haces que la vida parezca tan fácil, criando 6 hijos y dirigiendo un imperio siendo la mamá más atenta y la mejor amiga! Siempre estaré agradecida por las habilidades para la vida que nos enseñó a todos. Gracias por ser el mejor ejemplo e inculcarnos nuestra ética de trabajo y darnos tanto amor. Te amo ni siquiera significa lo suficiente. Feliz cumpleaños @krisjenner”, escribió Kim en su cuenta de Instagram, con una foto de ambas.
Por su parte, Kourtney publico una foto en la que se le ve a una Kris cuando era joven y Kourtney sale de fondo cuando apenas tenía entre 3 y 5 años de edad.
“Para mi mami, la jefa más mandona de todas, la reina. Feliz, feliz cumpleaños, que sigas siendo bendecido con amor, felicidad y luz. ¡Por todo el amor que nos das, te celebramos como si celebras la Pascua, Halloween, Navidad, Acción de Gracias, San Valentín y San Patricio!”, puso Kourtney.
Los fanáticos del programa sabrán que la menos expresiva de las tres hermanas es Khloé, quien también dejó en su Instagram un mensaje de felicitación para su madre, pero no significa que sea menos importante que los demás.
“Feliz cumpleaños @krisjenner, una mujer tan inteligente que creó un imperio. Te amamos”, expresó Khloé.
A pesar de que la ex esposa de Caitlyn Jenner ingresó a la tercera edad desde hace cinco años, se ha sabido conservar muy bien y luce espectacular como cada una de sus hijas, quienes tienen un gran parecido a ella, aunque sean diferentes entre sí.
En septiembre pasado Kris Jenner anunció que el programa que les creó fama mundial llegará a su fin en 2021, pero sin duda las Kardashian estarán dando de qué hablar como hasta hoy y no dudemos que en un futuro el programa regrese “recargado” y las influencers nos muestren otra etapa de su vida.
