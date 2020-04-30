No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Ashlee Simpson en espera de su tercer hijo

Evan Ross y Ashlee Simpson esperan a su segundo hijo juntos.

Por El Imparcial

Evan Ross y Ashlee Simpson esperan a su segundo hijo juntos.(Instagram: ashleesimpsonross)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- En estos tiempos difíciles, algunos famosos se enteraron que estaban esperando un bebé, algo positivo para ellos.

La cantante Ashlee Simpson anunció que está esperando a su tercer hijo al lado del actor Evan Ross, con quien ya tiene una hija.

 

“Estamos embarazados y estamos muy emocionados de compartirlo con todos. Bebé # 3”, escribió Ashlee.

Por su parte, Ross también anunció la buena noticia en su cuenta personal de Instagram, al igual que Simpson.

“La familia está creciendo. Ash y yo no podemos esperar para darle la bienvenida a la nueva incorporación.”, compartió Evan.

 

Tras enterarse de la noticia, la pareja decidió a apoyar a la fundación sin fines de lucro March of Dimes, la cual se dedica a mejorar la salud de las madres y los bebés.

Ashlee y Evan comenzaron su relación en 2014 y tienen una hija llamada Jagger Snow, nacida en 2015.

Anteriormente Simpson estuvo casada con el músico Pete Wentz, con quien procreó a Bronx nacido en 2008, justo en el año que ellos se casaron, para posteriormente divorciarse en 2011.

