Ashlee Simpson en espera de su tercer hijo
Evan Ross y Ashlee Simpson esperan a su segundo hijo juntos.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- En estos tiempos difíciles, algunos famosos se enteraron que estaban esperando un bebé, algo positivo para ellos.
La cantante Ashlee Simpson anunció que está esperando a su tercer hijo al lado del actor Evan Ross, con quien ya tiene una hija.
“Estamos embarazados y estamos muy emocionados de compartirlo con todos. Bebé # 3”, escribió Ashlee.
We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.
Por su parte, Ross también anunció la buena noticia en su cuenta personal de Instagram, al igual que Simpson.
“La familia está creciendo. Ash y yo no podemos esperar para darle la bienvenida a la nueva incorporación.”, compartió Evan.
The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition. @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner While we celebrate our happy news, we also want to raise awareness of the @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund, which is providing support in these uncertain times. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping provide research and support for moms and babies.
Tras enterarse de la noticia, la pareja decidió a apoyar a la fundación sin fines de lucro March of Dimes, la cual se dedica a mejorar la salud de las madres y los bebés.
Ashlee y Evan comenzaron su relación en 2014 y tienen una hija llamada Jagger Snow, nacida en 2015.
Anteriormente Simpson estuvo casada con el músico Pete Wentz, con quien procreó a Bronx nacido en 2008, justo en el año que ellos se casaron, para posteriormente divorciarse en 2011.
