Actrices se unen a reto viral de pelea en TikTok
Famosas como Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie y más se divirtieron con el reto #BossBitchFightChallenge.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Tras estar aburrida por la cuarentena del coronavirus, la actriz doble de riesgo Zoë Bell invitó a sus colegas a unirse al reto #BossBitchFightChallenge, donde reunió a varias mujeres famosas famosas.
Entre las personalidades que se unieron al reto están Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, entre otras.
Con el tema The Healer de KT Tunstall de fondo, las actrices siguieron la secuencia del reto, el cual consistía en caer después de “recibir” un golpe y después “devolverlo” a la siguiente participante.
Las celebridades que aceptaron el reto usaron cualquier objeto que tuvieran cerca, desde bates de beisbol, una pelota, una bolsa de papel o un juguete de perro.
Zoë es reconocida por ser la doble de Uma Thurman en el filme Kill Bill.
In case you missed it....... Buckle up! ! #BossBitchFightChallenge �� ��▶️ https://youtu.be/dCO0DXAc0tk (link in bio) ~ ~ ~ ~ ������ @camerondiaz @rosieperezbrooklyn @traciethoms @rosariodawson @dhlovelife @florencepugh @lillyaspellactress @julia_butters @halleberry @reallucylawless @scarlettjohanssonworld @drewbarrymore @danielaruah @margotrobbie @kaitlinoslon @itssophiadimartino @zoesaldana @thandienewton @juliettelewis ~ ~ ~ ��Massive shout out to the Stunt Women that made this all possible. Your passion for the work, the play and the team warms my little heart. From the bottom of said heart, thank you! ��❤️ ⬇️ @kimberlyshannonmurphystunts @shaunaduggins @amyejohnston @heidimoneymaker @renaemoneymaker707 @angelameryl @sunmoonl @actiongirl99 @taramacken @kella.mcallister @moganderton @jessiegraffpwr @daynastunts @tamikobrownlee @laurenmarykim @sarah_irwin ~ ~ �� Editor- @bodhihorn ~ �� Social Media Coordinator @meghubb85 ~ ~ BadAss Music �� @kttunstall ~ ~ ~ @unitedtalent ~ ~ #LockdownKnockdown #ZoeBell #ScarlettJohansson #MargotRobbie #CameronDiaz #LucyLawless #HalleBerry #JulietteLewis #FlorencePugh #RosarioDawson #RosiePerez #TracieThoms #ThandieNewton #ReneeEliseGoldberry #DrewBarrymore #DanielaRuah #ZoeSaldana #KaitlinOlson #SophiaDiMartino #kttunstall #JuliaButters #LillyAspell #StuntWomen #cucchallenge #stuntfightchallenge #wishyoucouldseethismum
Comentarios