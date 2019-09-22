Coca-Cola lanza nuevo sabor y se agotan en minutos
TOKIO, Japón.-Varios informes han indicado que Coca-Cola ha lanzado un nuevo sabor en ciertas partes del mundo: Coca-Cola Apple.
Según los clientes en las áreas donde está disponible, la nueva bebida ha sido "muy difícil" de adquirir, aparentemente debido a la alta demanda.
Una imagen de la nueva bebida apareció en la cuenta de Instagram Junkfoodonthego, mostrando la nueva y colorida botella.
Según la publicación, el sabor a manzana está disponible en Japón y también apareció en Hong Kong.
La publicación también afirma que "se agotaron en todas las tiendas" y el autor solo pudo conseguir dos botellas a pesar de visitar seis comercios diferentes.
NEW �� Apple �� Coke is out in Japan!! @cocacola @cocacola_japan @circlekstores ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Luckily enough Hong Kong got some of these the same day of the release in Japan. These have been super difficult to track down. Went to 6 different stores and only found two bottles in one of the stores. Sold out everywhere already here it’s crazy. The Apple coke is quite light but the flavor is amazing. It tastes like a bit of apple juice is mixed in with the classic Coca Cola formula. The flavor is not artificial at all which is great. I would’ve loved if the flavor was a bit stronger but in any case I loved this!! I only wish the US got this. Forget the raspberry and peach cokes, this is much better!! Hopefully they restock so I can get a couple more bottles. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
La publicación dice: "¡Nueva Apple Coke está en Japón! Afortunadamente, Hong Kong consiguió algunos de estos el mismo día del lanzamiento en Japón. Estos han sido muy difíciles de rastrear. Fui a 6 tiendas diferentes y solo encontré dos botellas en una de las tiendas. Agotado en todas partes ya aquí es una locura".
Por ahora, los clientes de México tendrán que esperar, pues la empresa no ha anunciado cuándo estaría disponible esa bebida en nuestro País.
Con información de Fox News
