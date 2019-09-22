Economía y Negocios

Coca-Cola lanza nuevo sabor y se agotan en minutos

Una imagen de la nueva bebida apareció en la cuenta de Instagram Junkfoodonthego.

Una imagen de la nueva bebida apareció en la cuenta de Instagram Junkfoodonthego, mostrando la nueva y colorida botella. 

TOKIO, Japón.-Varios informes han indicado que Coca-Cola ha lanzado un nuevo sabor en ciertas partes del mundo: Coca-Cola Apple. 

Según los clientes en las áreas donde está disponible, la nueva bebida ha sido "muy difícil" de adquirir, aparentemente debido a la alta demanda.

Según la publicación, el sabor a manzana está disponible en Japón y también apareció en Hong Kong. 

La publicación también afirma que "se agotaron en todas las tiendas" y el autor solo pudo conseguir dos botellas a pesar de visitar seis comercios diferentes.

La publicación dice: "¡Nueva Apple Coke está en Japón! Afortunadamente, Hong Kong consiguió algunos de estos el mismo día del lanzamiento en Japón. Estos han sido muy difíciles de rastrear. Fui a 6 tiendas diferentes y solo encontré dos botellas en una de las tiendas. Agotado en todas partes ya aquí es una locura".

Por ahora, los clientes de México tendrán que esperar, pues la empresa no ha anunciado cuándo estaría disponible esa bebida en  nuestro País.

Con información de Fox News
 

