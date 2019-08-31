Pitcher dedicó tierno mensaje a su familia fallecida
Blake Bivens, lanzador de ligas menores de los Rays de Tampa Bay, escribió una carta a su esposa, hijo y suegra, que fueron asesinados por su propio pariente en días recientes.
Tras sufrir la pérdida de su esposa, hijo y suegra a manos de su cuñado, Blake Bivens brindó un emotivo mensaje para ellos a través de Instagram, donde compartió imágenes con sus familiares fallecidos en días pasados.
El lanzador de las ligas menores de los Rays de Tampa Bay sufrió la muerte de su mujer Emily, su pequeño hijo Cullen, de apenas un año de edad, y Joan, su suegra, que fueron asesinados por Matthew Thomas Bernard, de 18 años y pariente de las víctimas, y que ya fue arrestado.
“Hace unos días mi vida fue hecha totalmente cenizas. La vida que conocía fue destruida. El dolor que yo y mi familia sentimos es insoportable. Tiemblo de sólo imaginarme en el futuro sin ellos”, expresó el pitcher de los Montgomery Biscuits.
“Emily, mi amor, eres la mejor esposa y madre que el mundo ha visto. Me convertiste en el hombre que soy hoy y me amaste con todo y mis fallas (…). Mi pequeño, papi te ama muchísimo. No puedo respirar sin ti a tu lado, finalmente comprendí lo que es el amor cuándo naciste y haría cualquier cosa por ti. Cambiaste mi vida para siempre y eres mi razón de ser. Ansío sostener tu mano otra vez en el cielo (…)”, manifestó Bivens.
El pelotero agradeció a su familia y seguidores, así como a las organizaciones de Tampa Bay y Montgomery, por el apoyo brindado en estos tiempos difíciles.
“No estoy seguro que sigue para mi, pero se que Dios tiene un plan, aunque no pueda verlo”, concluyó.
Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.
