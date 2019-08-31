Pitcher dedicó tierno mensaje a su familia fallecida

Tras sufrir la pérdida de su esposa, hijo y suegra a manos de su cuñado, Blake Bivens brindó un emotivo mensaje para ellos a través de Instagram, donde compartió imágenes con sus familiares fallecidos en días pasados.

El lanzador de las ligas menores de los Rays de Tampa Bay sufrió la muerte de su mujer Emily, su pequeño hijo Cullen, de apenas un año de edad, y Joan, su suegra, que fueron asesinados por Matthew Thomas Bernard, de 18 años y pariente de las víctimas, y que ya fue arrestado.

“Hace unos días mi vida fue hecha totalmente cenizas. La vida que conocía fue destruida. El dolor que yo y mi familia sentimos es insoportable. Tiemblo de sólo imaginarme en el futuro sin ellos”, expresó el pitcher de los Montgomery Biscuits.

“Emily, mi amor, eres la mejor esposa y madre que el mundo ha visto. Me convertiste en el hombre que soy hoy y me amaste con todo y mis fallas (…). Mi pequeño, papi te ama muchísimo. No puedo respirar sin ti a tu lado, finalmente comprendí lo que es el amor cuándo naciste y haría cualquier cosa por ti. Cambiaste mi vida para siempre y eres mi razón de ser. Ansío sostener tu mano otra vez en el cielo (…)”, manifestó Bivens.

El pelotero agradeció a su familia y seguidores, así como a las organizaciones de Tampa Bay y Montgomery, por el apoyo brindado en estos tiempos difíciles.

“No estoy seguro que sigue para mi, pero se que Dios tiene un plan, aunque no pueda verlo”, concluyó.