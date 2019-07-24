Deportes

Mayweather y Pacquiao se enfrentan a través de redes sociales

Aficionados piden que vuelvan a combatir en un ring.

Por Redacción GH

Mayweather y Pacquiao se enfrentan a través de redes sociales. | Twitter

Floyd Mayweather Jr. criticó a Manny Pacquiao después de que derrotó a Keith Thurman para reclamar el título de peso welter de la AMB el fin de semana pasado. Luego Pacquiao contestó en redes sociales encendiendo una pelea que continuó este miércoles.

Cuando los fanáticos del boxeo pidieron una revancha de una pelea de Mayweather-Pacquiao 2015, Mayweather entró en las redes sociales para reconocer la popularidad de Pacquiao.

"El legado y la carrera de este hombre se han construido a partir de su asociación con mi nombre", escribió Mayweather el martes.


Pacquiao lo encontró como un momento oportuno para atacar a su antiguo rival y pedir una revancha; Mayweather ganó por decisión unánime en el 2015, cuando Pacquiao dijo que una lesión en el hombro le impedía estar al 100%.

"¿Vienes a mi pelea y luego usas mi nombre en una publicación pero yo soy el que está tratando de seguir siendo relevante?" El boxeador de 40 años escribió en respuesta el martes. "Si quieres ser relevante otra vez... #MayPac2".

La contestación de Pacquiao no le sentó bien a Mayweather, quien se lanzó en una diatriba de Instagram el miércoles temprano.

El ex boxeador de 42 años afirmó que debido a que Bob Arum ya no es el promotor de Pacquiao, los eventos de Mayweather Promotions y PBC quedan bajo su paraguas y lo convirtieron en el "jefe (responsable) de la pelea" de Pacquiao.

"En conclusión, gano más dinero que tú; te gané, ¡luego te firmé! Estaba solo en tu lucha supervisándote, mi empleado, como haría cualquier BOSS real", escribió Mayweather.

Mayweather agregó: "¡Ganaste 10 millones por 12 rounds, cuando gané 9 millones en menos de 3 minutos peleando en una exhibición con un repartidor de pizza! ¡Te vencí mental, física y financieramente!".

