Mayweather y Pacquiao se enfrentan a través de redes sociales
Aficionados piden que vuelvan a combatir en un ring.
Aficionados piden que vuelvan a combatir en un ring. Floyd Mayweather Jr. criticó a Manny Pacquiao después de que derrotó a Keith Thurman para reclamar el título de peso welter de la AMB el fin de semana pasado. Luego Pacquiao contestó en redes sociales encendiendo una pelea que continuó este miércoles.
Cuando los fanáticos del boxeo pidieron una revancha de una pelea de Mayweather-Pacquiao 2015, Mayweather entró en las redes sociales para reconocer la popularidad de Pacquiao.
"El legado y la carrera de este hombre se han construido a partir de su asociación con mi nombre", escribió Mayweather el martes.
I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!
Pacquiao lo encontró como un momento oportuno para atacar a su antiguo rival y pedir una revancha; Mayweather ganó por decisión unánime en el 2015, cuando Pacquiao dijo que una lesión en el hombro le impedía estar al 100%.
"¿Vienes a mi pelea y luego usas mi nombre en una publicación pero yo soy el que está tratando de seguir siendo relevante?" El boxeador de 40 años escribió en respuesta el martes. "Si quieres ser relevante otra vez... #MayPac2".
.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? �� if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) 24 de julio de 2019
La contestación de Pacquiao no le sentó bien a Mayweather, quien se lanzó en una diatriba de Instagram el miércoles temprano.
El ex boxeador de 42 años afirmó que debido a que Bob Arum ya no es el promotor de Pacquiao, los eventos de Mayweather Promotions y PBC quedan bajo su paraguas y lo convirtieron en el "jefe (responsable) de la pelea" de Pacquiao.
"En conclusión, gano más dinero que tú; te gané, ¡luego te firmé! Estaba solo en tu lucha supervisándote, mi empleado, como haría cualquier BOSS real", escribió Mayweather.
Mayweather agregó: "¡Ganaste 10 millones por 12 rounds, cuando gané 9 millones en menos de 3 minutos peleando en una exhibición con un repartidor de pizza! ¡Te vencí mental, física y financieramente!".
SWIPE LEFT Let's stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC! Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to! #TMT #TBE #mayweatherpromotions @greg_tmt
Comentarios