LeBron James se hizo tatuaje en honor a Kobe Bryant
El jugador de los Lakers de Los Ángeles se habría tatuado el muslo izquierdo.
LeBron James decidió tatuarse como una forma de homenaje a Kobe Bryant. El jugador de los Lakers de Los Ángeles llegó a los entrenamientos con su nuevo tatuaje en el muslo izquierdo.
Tanto el ex jugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland como Anthony Davis habrían contactado a Vanessa Aurelia, tatuadora, para que ella les plasmara el tributo a la fallecida estrella de la NBA en la piel.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ����������. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation���� and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️���� #Gigi4Life❤️����
Aunque la marca aun está cubierta con plástico y no se aprecia claramente que dice, de acuerdo con TMZ sería una serpiente “Black Mamba” con la frase “Kobe 4 Life”.
LeBron James se ha hecho un tatuaje en honor a Kobe Bryant, donde se puede apreciar "Mamba 4 Life" pic.twitter.com/qgvUGsGAfL— More Than A Game (@Pasion_Basket1) January 31, 2020
La misma fuente aseguró que LeBron planea revelar su tatuaje en su cuenta de Instagram antes del partido contra los Trail Blazers de Portland.
