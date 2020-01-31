No te pierdas las últimas noticias

LeBron James se hizo tatuaje en honor a Kobe Bryant

El jugador de los Lakers de Los Ángeles se habría tatuado el muslo izquierdo.

LeBron James se hizo tatuaje en honor a Kobe Bryant.(AP)

LeBron James decidió tatuarse como una forma de homenaje a Kobe Bryant. El jugador de los Lakers de Los Ángeles llegó a los entrenamientos con su nuevo tatuaje en el muslo izquierdo.

Tanto el ex jugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland como Anthony Davis habrían contactado a Vanessa Aurelia, tatuadora, para que ella les plasmara el tributo a la fallecida estrella de la NBA en la piel.

Aunque la marca aun está cubierta con plástico y no se aprecia claramente que dice, de acuerdo con TMZ sería una serpiente “Black Mamba” con la frase “Kobe 4 Life”.

La misma fuente aseguró que LeBron planea revelar su tatuaje en su cuenta de Instagram antes del partido contra los Trail Blazers de Portland.

