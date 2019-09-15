Jugador de rugby Gareth Thomas se ve forzado a revelar que es VIH positivo
Thomas dijo que se vio obligado a anunciar su condición después de haber sido amenazado con chantajes.
LONDRES, Reino Unido.-El ex capitán de rugby de Gales, Gareth Thomas, reveló que es VIH positivo y dijo que quiere "romper el estigma" en torno a la condición.
Declaró que quiere mostrar cómo las personas con VIH son encasilladas erróneamente como personas que "están a punto de morir".
Thomas es el primer deportista británico en anunciar que vive con el virus.
También fue el primer jugador profesional de rugby en anunciar que era homosexual cuando salió del clóset en el año 2009.
Busca cambiar la percepción
Thomas, de 45 años, logró terminar este domingo el gigantesco desafío Ironman Wales en 12 horas, 18 minutos y 29 segundos, quedando en le lugar 413 de un total de 2 mil 039 participantes.
El ex capitán de los Leones británicos e irlandeses, visiblemente emotivo, se detuvo para abrazar a su esposo Stephen durante la carrera y también fue apoyado por sus padres Yvonne y Barry.
Hola, soy Gareth Thomas, y quiero compartir mi secreto contigo", dijo en un video publicado en su página de Twitter. "¿Por qué? Porque es mío decírtelo, no los males que han hecho que mi vida sea un infierno, amenazando con decírtelo antes que yo, y porque creo en ti y confío en ti”.
"Estoy viviendo con el VIH; ahora tienes esa información que me hace extremadamente vulnerable, pero no me debilita".
Agregó que mientras está siendo "obligado" a anunciar su condición, se comprometió a "luchar para educar y romper el estigma" que rodea la enfermedad.
"Le pido que me ayuden a demostrar que todos viven con miedo a las reacciones y opiniones de las personas... Pero eso no significa que debamos escondernos, pero para hacer esto, realmente necesito su apoyo", dijo.
El príncipe Harry envió su apoyo a Thomas.
“¡Gareth, eres una leyenda absoluta! Al compartir su historia de ser VIH +, está salvando vidas y destruyendo el estigma, al demostrar que puede ser fuerte y resistente mientras vive con el VIH. Todos deberíamos sentirnos disgustados por la forma en que te forzaron a decir tu verdad, es tuyo y solo tuyo compartir tus términos y yo y millones estamos contigo”, escribió Harry en la publicación de Instagram.
“Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV. We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you.” - H • A lot of you will know who Gareth Thomas is, but many of you may not. This retired welsh rugby player, father, husband, role model - today revealed he is HIV positive. In his statement he shares: Hello, I’m Gareth Thomas ���������������� and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it’s mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you, and I trust you. I am living with HIV. Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak. Now even though I’ve been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject. And that begins today, when I take on the toughest Iron Man in the world in Tenby �������������� and I push myself physically to the limits. I’m asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people’s reactions and opinions, but that doesn’t mean we have to hide. But to do this, I really really need your support. @gareththomasofficial #YourRaceYourVictory Photo©️Rowan Griffiths/Sunday Mirror
