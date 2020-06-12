Jugador de los Spurs revela que sufrió abuso sexual y cómo su cabello lo ayudó a superarlo
Hasta hace poco, Walker lucía una larga cabellera, pero tras un momento de reflexión, decidió que era momento de dejarlo ir.
Lonnie Walker IV, jugador de los Spurs de San Antonio, reveló que sufrió abuso sexual siendo un niño, y que su cabello le ayudó a canalizar esa traumática experiencia.
La verdadera razón de por qué comencé a dejar crecer mi cabello desde quinto grado es porque fue un dispositivo de camuflaje para mí. Durante ese verano de mi quinto año, estuve cerca de más con mi familia. Algunos de esas personas se quedaron solos conmigo. Fui acosado sexualmente, violado, abusado, incluso me acostumbré porque a esa edad no sabes lo que pasa", expresó el basquetbolista en una publicación en Instagram.
The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”..... because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson ����. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness ������
Walker tenía una larga cabellera, con la cual llegó a jugar haciendo diferentes peinados como las rastas, y en el mismo post mencionó que no está pasando por un buen momento, por lo que al comenzar un proceso de introspección recordó este duro momento de su vida.
"Tenía la mentalidad de que mi cabello era algo que podía controlar. Mi cabello era algo en lo que podía hacer, crear y ser mío. Y me dio confianza", describió.
Fue hace poco que el escolta de 21 años decidió cortarse todo el cabello, y para él fue más que un simple corte, reconoció que este era una ‘máscara’ que le servía para ocultar sus inseguridades, y que al dejarlo ir es una forma de avanzar.
"He encontrado paz y felicidad interna a través de este viaje. Perdoné a todos, incluso a las personas que no lo merecen, ¿por qué? Porque es un peso muerto. El tiempo no espera a nadie, entonces ¿por qué debería perder mi tiempo en eso?", agregó.
Esta nota incluye información de: El Universal
