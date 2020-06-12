Jugador de los Spurs revela que sufrió abuso sexual y cómo su cabello lo ayudó a superarlo

Lonnie Walker IV, jugador de los Spurs de San Antonio, reveló que sufrió abuso sexual siendo un niño, y que su cabello le ayudó a canalizar esa traumática experiencia.

La verdadera razón de por qué comencé a dejar crecer mi cabello desde quinto grado es porque fue un dispositivo de camuflaje para mí. Durante ese verano de mi quinto año, estuve cerca de más con mi familia. Algunos de esas personas se quedaron solos conmigo. Fui acosado sexualmente, violado, abusado, incluso me acostumbré porque a esa edad no sabes lo que pasa", expresó el basquetbolista en una publicación en Instagram.

Walker tenía una larga cabellera, con la cual llegó a jugar haciendo diferentes peinados como las rastas, y en el mismo post mencionó que no está pasando por un buen momento, por lo que al comenzar un proceso de introspección recordó este duro momento de su vida.



"Tenía la mentalidad de que mi cabello era algo que podía controlar. Mi cabello era algo en lo que podía hacer, crear y ser mío. Y me dio confianza", describió.

Fue hace poco que el escolta de 21 años decidió cortarse todo el cabello, y para él fue más que un simple corte, reconoció que este era una ‘máscara’ que le servía para ocultar sus inseguridades, y que al dejarlo ir es una forma de avanzar.

"He encontrado paz y felicidad interna a través de este viaje. Perdoné a todos, incluso a las personas que no lo merecen, ¿por qué? Porque es un peso muerto. El tiempo no espera a nadie, entonces ¿por qué debería perder mi tiempo en eso?", agregó.