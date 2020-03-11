Golfista Paige Spiranac denuncia discriminación debido a su escote
La joven deportista lamentó que no podrá participar en el torneo benéfico debido a la forma en la que se viste.
Paige Spiranac, golfista estadounidense, acusó discrimación en un evento benéfico en el cual quería formar parte debido a su forma de vestir.
La deportista explicó lo ocurrido, y sus declaraciones fueron retomadas por Milenio.
Quería ayudar a una organización benéfica y quería regalarles palos de golf. Su respuesta fue: ‘Nos encantaría, pero, por la forma en que los miembros de nuestra junta te ven, no puedes ayudar", relató.
La joven, considerada como la ‘Kournikova del golf’, expresó en su podcast ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renne', que desea ayudar a los niños que más lo necesitan, pues ella creció sin tener nada.
Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts��
“Y no lo puedo hacer por mi escote”, lamentó.
Paige agregó que no es la primera vez que se siente excluida, pues opina es “exactamente lo contrario de todo lo que un golfista debería abarcar, debería ser y no soy".
"Si uso una camiseta sin mangas ya estoy maldita, y soy la única. Nunca voy a sentir que encajo", mencionó Spiranac.
