Deportes

Golfista Paige Spiranac denuncia discriminación debido a su escote

La joven deportista lamentó que no podrá participar en el torneo benéfico debido a la forma en la que se viste.

Por El Imparcial

Golfista Paige Spiranac denuncia discriminación debido a su escote.(Instagram)

Paige Spiranac, golfista estadounidense, acusó discrimación en un evento benéfico en el cual quería formar parte debido a su forma de vestir.

La deportista explicó lo ocurrido, y sus declaraciones fueron retomadas por Milenio.

Quería ayudar a una organización benéfica y quería regalarles palos de golf. Su respuesta fue: ‘Nos encantaría, pero, por la forma en que los miembros de nuestra junta te ven, no puedes ayudar", relató.

La joven, considerada como la ‘Kournikova del golf’, expresó en su podcast ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renne', que desea ayudar a los niños que más lo necesitan, pues ella creció sin tener nada.

Y no lo puedo hacer por mi escote”, lamentó.

Paige agregó que no es la primera vez que se siente excluida, pues opina es “exactamente lo contrario de todo lo que un golfista debería abarcar, debería ser y no soy".

"Si uso una camiseta sin mangas ya estoy maldita, y soy la única. Nunca voy a sentir que encajo", mencionó Spiranac.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

