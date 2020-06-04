Drew Brees ofrece disculpas por sus comentarios sobre protestas
Las declaraciones de Brees provocaron la molestia de varios colegas y deportistas de otras ligas.
Tras la polémica generada ayer por sus declaraciones, Drew Brees pidió disculpas a sus colegas de la NFL, después de decir que no estaba de acuerdo con las protestas contra el racismo hechas en el emparrillado porque eran una falta de respeto hacia los símbolos patrios y la milicia.
Por medio de una publicación en redes sociales, el mariscal de campo de los Santos de Nueva Orleans habló sobre lo ocurrido.
"Quisiera ofrecer una disculpa a mis amigos, compañeros, a la ciudad de Nueva Orleans, a la comunidad afroamericana, a los fans de la NFL y a cualquiera que haya ofendido con mis comentarios. Hablé con algunos de ustedes y me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que causé", compartió en su Instagram.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
De la misma forma, agregó que pese a que sus comentarios pudieran dar a entender lo contrario, está en contra de la opresión que sufre la comunidad afroamericana, por lo que se dice a favor de las injusticias raciales y la brutalidad policiaca.
“Nunca sabré lo que es ser un hombre negro o criar niños negros en Estados Unidos, pero trabajaré todos los días para ponerme en esos zapatos y luchar por lo que es correcto.
SIEMPRE he sido un aliado, nunca un enemigo. Me enferma la forma en que se percibieron mis comentarios ayer, pero asumo toda la responsabilidad y las consecuencias. Reconozco que debería hablar menos y escuchar más... y cuando la comunidad negra habla de su dolor, todos necesitamos escuchar”, manifestó el quarterback.
Cabe recordar que las primeras declaraciones de Brees, que provocaron la molestia de varios colegas y deportistas de otras ligas, se dan en el marco de las protestas por el crimen del asesinato de George Floyd a causa de la brutalidad policial en Minneapolis.
