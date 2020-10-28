No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Gata es aficionada a saltar sobre un lugar específico de su casa

Para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios para que la felina salte sobre ellos.

Gata es aficionada a saltar sobre un lugar específico de su casa(Tomado de la red)

La gatita de nombre Leapfrog, tiene siete años y cuenta con una extraña afición que la ha hecho famosa en Internet, que es saltar sobre un lugar específico de la casa, entre la puerta del sótano y la de la cocina.

Su dueña Jeanine explicó a Bored Panda que este lugar es donde normalmente coloca las cosas que deben llevarse al sótano, por lo cual, parece que un día Leapfrog lo tomó como un desafío personal que debía superar.

Desde entonces, para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios allí para que Leapfrog salte sobre ellos, mientras comparte sus hazañas atléticas con los seguidores de la gata 'voladora' en las redes.

