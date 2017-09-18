Vestido de Björk causa revuelo en Internet

Según el sitio Nowness (que estrenará el sencillo hoy) el vestido llevó al menos 550 horas de trabajo y fue un encargo especial de la cantante y artista hacia Alessandro Michele, director creativo de la firma.
Creating @bjork’s custom #Gucci gown for her new single #TheGate. The design by #AlessandroMichele took approximately 550 hours to make, and an additional 320 hours for the embroidery. The dress’s fabrics include 5 meters of pleated iridescent PVC plastic material, 3 meters of PVC iridescent strips and 20 meters of pleated lurex organza. #AlessandroMichele also collaborated as the film’s creative director, to be shown on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-6pm at The Store Studios in London, free public admission. From Monday 5am BST @nowness will screen #björk’s video online for 48 hours. Video director: @romana_meggiolaro Music by Karlheinz Stockhausen: Excerpt from SIRIUS Electronic music and trumpet, soprano, bass clarinet, bass (CD 26 of the Stockhausen Complete Edition, www.stockhausenCDs.com) © Stockhausen Foundation for Music, Germany (www.karlheinzstockhausen.org)
A su vez, Michele no sólo participó en la creación de la pieza, que contiene singulares aplicaciones de perla, drapeados y materiales fluorescentes, sino también fungió como director creativo del video. El director principal, Andrew Thomas Huang.
Por otro lado, la cuenta en Facebook oficial de la firma Gucci lanzó al público un video exclusivo donde se puede apreciar el proceso de confección de la prenda y también una imagen exclusiva del video que será estrenado hoy.