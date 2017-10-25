 Los disfraces de estas gemelas te harán reconsiderar la maternidad

Foto: Tomada de la Red
(Tomada de la Red)
Emma y Mila nacieron el 31 de octubre del 2014 y desde su primer año, su madre Katie se ha encargado de celebrar su cumpleaños disfrazándolas.

Las pequeñas lo disfrutan mucho y su mamá ama fotografiarlas para subirlas a su cuenta de Instagram en donde son todo un éxito.

Si alguna vez has dicho que no quieres tener hijos o hijas, te vamos a mostrar las mejores fotos de estas gemelitas y al final nos dices si cambiaste de opinión:

#1 Las conejitas bailarinas del teclado emoji

👯👯👯👯👯👯👯👯👯👯

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#2 Barb y Eleven de 'Stranger Things'

Just because today has been a strange one...fun but strange 🤣#flashbackfriday

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#3 Red y Piper de 'Orange is the New Black'

The real OG's of AZ #orangeisthenewblack

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#4 Sandy “mala” de Vaselina

"Tell me about it...stud." 💋🚬

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#5 Cabbage Patch Kids




#6 Hilary Clinton y Donald Trump

Good Luck America 😉🇺🇸

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#7 Las Kardashian

Kiki and Kourt 💋💋

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#8 Britney Spears y Justin Timberlake




#9 Abuelitas navideñas

What is Christmas without two little old sweater wearin' Grannies?🎄👵🏻👵🏻

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on




#10 Princesas Disney




