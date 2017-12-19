Fallece Toast the Dog, la perrita estrella de Instagram

“El cielo tiene una nueva estrella esta noche. Nos rompe el corazón compartir la noticia de que Toast ha muerto. Esta perrita rescatada tuvo una vida excepcional. Escribió un libro, tuvo una boda televisada, apareció en publicidad por todo el país promoviendo el rescate y modeló para una campaña de lentes a nivel internacional. Pero más allá de todo esto, fue una mejor amiga, una campeona mundial… pero estaba lejos de ser un ángel. Toast era un pequeño diablo. Jugaba con los rollos de papel de baño y los llevaba hasta la sala por una botana. Se orinaba cuando y dónde quería. pretendía no poder brincar al sofá porque quería que la subieran. Y roncaba como un trailer camionero de 400 libras”, escribió su dueña, la blogger de moda Katie Sturino, en un post en Instagram para dar la triste noticia.
Heaven has a new star tonight. We’re heartbroken to share the news that Toast has passed. This puppymill rescue had an exceptional life. She wrote a book, had a televised wedding, appears on billboards across the country promoting rescue and modeled for an international eyewear campaign. But above all, she was a best friend, a world champion little spoon...but she was far from being an angel. Toast was often a little devil. Grabbing rolls of toilet paper off and dragging them into the living room for a snack. Peeing whenever/wherever she wanted to. Pretending not to be able to jump on the couch because she just wanted a ride. And snoring like a 400lb trucker. In the next few weeks we will be doing tributes for her. If Toast has inspired you or taught you about rescue please consider donating to the link in the bio. 100% off the donations will go to her three favorite charities. If you would like to show your love for Toast and the tongue that will never be forgotten, please post a photo using #ToastMeetsHeaven so we can see. Toast loved meeting fans at meet ups and on the streets. She knew she was loved and adored by people around the globe and we are so grateful to have known her. Our hearts will eventually heal knowing that she will live on forever in people’s hearts ❤️ her account will live on as a place to watch her siblings @muppetsrevenge and @underpantsthedog as well as to support rescue efforts near and dear to Toast’s heart #toastmeetsheaven
Además, Sturino invitó a sus seguidores a rendir un homenaje a Toast compartiendo alguna foto: “Si te gustaría mostrar tu amor a Toast y a esa lengua que jamás será olvidada, por favor comparte una foto usando el hashtag #ToastMeetsHeaven”.
También aseguró que la cuenta de Toast seguirá vigente y será usada para mostrar las aventuras de sus hijos: @muppetsrvenge y @underpantsthedog, además de ser un espacio para promover al rescate de animalitos.