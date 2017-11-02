 Este peluche paso una divertida noche tras ser olvidado por su dueña

Este peluche paso una divertida noche tras ser olvidado por su dueña

Lo Curioso
TENDENCIAS:

Este peluche paso una divertida noche tras ser olvidado por su dueña

Este peluche paso una divertida noche tras ser olvidado por su dueña
Foto: Tomada de la Red
Por: |
(Tomada de la Red)
La ahijada de este hombre pensó que necesitaba un amigo después de que se mudara solo a su nueva casa, así que le hizo un gran favor y le dejó su peluche favorito para que lo cuidara mientras se acomodaba.

El peluche se llama Mashimaro, y es un popular dibujo animado coreano.

El solitario padrino y Mashimaro se hicieron amigos, como muestra un reciente álbum de fotos en el que se ve al peluche pasándoselo bien en su hogar temporal.

Aunque probablemente este hombre soltero está buscando a alguien que se quede en su casa un tiempo más largo, estamos seguros de que Mashimaro le hizo buena compañía.

Aquí debajo puedes ver lo bien que se lo pasaron.

Primero tomó una siesta

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee427dbc09__700.jpg

Despertó a media noche para leer un poco

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee429e5b96__700.jpg

Por la mañana tomó un baño

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee42e67590__700.jpg

Y tubo algo de frío

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee430524e6__700.jpg

Para olvidar el frío decidió desayunar

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee43325c04__700.jpg

¡Cuidado!

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee434eb17d__700.jpg

Por la tarde tuvo más hambre

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee439186d5__700.jpg

Pero no encontró nada y tuvo que cocinar

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee43d1f736__700.jpg

Paso momentos muy duros sin su dueña

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee4420cf4a__700.jpg

Y terminó su día navegando por internet

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/godfather-stuffed-animal-adventure-59eee44c11bf9__700.jpg
Fuente:BOREDPANDA.ES
TÓPICOS: LOCURIOSO

Los comentarios a las notas son responsabilidad de los usuarios. Ayúdenos a que sus contenidos sean adecuados. Participe responsablemente y denuncie los comentarios inapropiados