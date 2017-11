EU: Muere niño a causa de una alergia tras comerse un sándwich de queso

3-year-old Elijah Silvera suffered a severe allergic reaction and died after he was given a grilled cheese sandwich at school even though his family said educators knew he had a dairy allergy. More: https://t.co/wWS2jxs6jK pic.twitter.com/dusBdoWRJh

RIP Elijah Silvera. Food allergies are a constant source of stress and concern for parents and it is terrifying to imagine this happening to your own. This is a betrayal of the trust of anyone sending his or her child off to be cared for by anyone else. https://t.co/jZicfGKskJ