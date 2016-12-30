Diego Luna será presentador en los Globos de Oro

LOS ÁNGELES, California(GH)

EXCLUSIVE! We can announce that @themandymoore and @zoesaldana will be presenters at the Golden Globe Awards Jan 8! pic.twitter.com/UJFLShdgRN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016

We can also announce that @brielarson and @sofiavergara will be presenting at this year’s Golden Globes! More presenter announcements soon! pic.twitter.com/sdb78ef53I — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016

We're also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/7n57woZ2EJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016

We are pleased to announce Nicole Kidman, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, & @TheSlyStallone as presenters at the 74th Golden Globe Awards! pic.twitter.com/JIAjK17seN — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 30 de diciembre de 2016

Revelaron la primera parte de la lista de los 74 presentadores que participarán en la edición número 74 de los Globos de Oro.En el listado destacan el mexicano, Diego Luna; la colombiana, Sofía Vergara, y la intérprete de origen latino, Zoe Saldaña.Otras de las estrellas que participarán entregando estos galardones son Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Pryanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman y Mandy Moore.Así como Sylvester Stallone, Timothy Olyphant, Reese Witherpoon, entre otros.Este año, las cintas más nominadas con “La La Land”, con siete candidaturas, y “The People v. O.J. Simpson”, con cinco.Además, Meryl Streep recibirá el premio Cecil B. DeMille en reconocimiento a su trayectoria.Primera lista:Drew BarrymoreSteve CarellPriyanka ChopraMatt DamonViola DavisLaura DernGoldie HawnAnna KendrickNicole KidmanBrie LarsonDiego LunaSienna MillerMandy MooreJeffrey Dean MorganTimothy OlyphantChris PineEddie RedmayneZoe SaldanaAmy SchumerSylvester StalloneJustin TherouxMilo VentimigliaSofia VergaraReese Witherspoon