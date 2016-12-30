Ir Arriba
Entretenimiento

Diego Luna será presentador en los Globos de Oro
Por: |
LOS ÁNGELES, California(GH)
Revelaron la primera parte de la lista de los 74 presentadores que participarán en la edición número 74 de los Globos de Oro.

En el listado destacan el mexicano, Diego Luna; la colombiana, Sofía Vergara, y la intérprete de origen latino, Zoe Saldaña.





Otras de las estrellas que participarán entregando estos galardones son Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Pryanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman y Mandy Moore.

Así como Sylvester Stallone, Timothy Olyphant, Reese Witherpoon, entre otros.




Este año, las cintas más nominadas con “La La Land”, con siete candidaturas, y “The People v. O.J. Simpson”, con cinco.

Además, Meryl Streep recibirá el premio Cecil B. DeMille en reconocimiento a su trayectoria.







Primera lista:

Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Priyanka Chopra
Matt Damon
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Goldie Hawn
Anna Kendrick
Nicole Kidman
Brie Larson
Diego Luna
Sienna Miller
Mandy Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Timothy Olyphant
Chris Pine
Eddie Redmayne
Zoe Saldana
Amy Schumer
Sylvester Stallone
Justin Theroux
Milo Ventimiglia
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon
