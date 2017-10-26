Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William
2.- “Robarte un beso” - Carlos Vives con Sebastián Yatra
3.- “Hey DJ” - CNCO con Yandel
4.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber
5.- “Remiendo al corazón” - Ricardo Arjona
6.- “Una na” - Lali
7.- “Loco enamorado” - Abraham Mateo
8.- "Báilame" - Nacho
9.- “Lo digo” - Carlos Rivera
10.- "Como tú" - Luciano Pereyra
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- “Mayores” - Becky G con Bad Bunny
2.- "Báilame" - Nacho
3.- “Sign of the Times” - Harry Styles
4.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William
5.- “Bonita” - J Balvin con Jowell & Randy
6.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean
7.- “Qué va” - Alex Sensation y Ozuna
8.- “Kryppy Kush” - Farruko con Bad Bunny y Rvssian
9.- “Attention” - Charlie Puth
10.- “3 AM” - Jesse & Joy con Gente de Zona
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- “Tired” - Alan Walker con Gavin James
2.- “New Rules” - Dua Lipa
3.- “Instruction” - Jax Jones con Demi Lovato y Stefflon Don
4.- “Versace on the Floor” - Bruno Mars
5.- “Feel It Still” - Portugal. The Man
6.- “Slow Hands” - Niall Horan
7.- “Strip That Down” - Liam Payne con Quavo
8.- “Attention” - Charlie Puth
9.- “Havana” - Camila Cabello con Young Thug
10.- “No Promises” - Cheat Codes con Demi Lovato
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William
2.- “What About Us” - P!nk
3.- "No vaya a ser" - Pablo Alborán
4.- “OK” - Robin Schulz con James Blunt
5.- “Look What You Made Me Do” - Taylor Swift
6.- “New Rules” - Dua Lipa
7.- “Feel It Still” - Portugal. The Man
8.- “Saturno” - Pablo Alborán
9.- “Friends” - Justin Bieber con BloodPop
10.- “Galway Girl” - Ed Sheeran
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber
3.- “Escápate conmigo” - Wisin con Ozuna
4.- “Felices los 4” - Maluma
5.- “Mayores” - Becky G con Bad Bunny
6.- "Báilame" - Nacho
7.- “Corrido de Juanito” - Calibre 50
8.- “Bonita” - J Balvin, Jowell & Randy
9.- “Criminal” - Natti Natasha con Ozuna
10.- “Ahora me llama” - Karol FG con Bad Bunny
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MÉXICO
1.- “Perro fiel” - Shakira con Nicky Jam
2.- “Friends” - Justin Bieber con BloodPop
3.- “3 AM” - Jesse & Joy con Gente de Zona
4.- “Robarte un beso” - Carlos Vives con Sebastián Yatra
5.- “Optimista” - Caloncho
6.- “New Rules” - Dua Lipa
7.- “Una lady como tú” - Manuel Turizo
8.- “Look What You Made Me Do” - Taylor Swift
9.- “Mi buen amor” - Mon Laferte con Bunbury
10.- “Mi gente” - J Balvin y Willy William
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- “Como un ángel” - Sergioandré con Víctor Drija
2.- “Secreto” - El Potro Álvarez con Ozuna
3.- “La última vez” - Gustavo Elis
4.- “Quédate conmigo” - Chyno Miranda con Wisin y Gente de Zona
5.- “Qué va” - Jonathan Moly
6.- “Si me das” - Guaco
7.- “Podemos ser más” - Aran con Los Cadillacs
8.- “Mía” - Gabo Parisi
9.- “Si te vuelvo a ver” - Melodía Perfecta
10.- “Completa” - Corina Smith
(Fuente: Record Report)
